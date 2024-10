Joliet firefighters battle a fire in the Greenway Plaza, 1301 N. Broadway St., Joliet on Wednesday afternoon Oct. 30, 2024. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Joliet firefighters were at the scene of a fire in a small shopping center in the 1300 block of North Broadway Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire was ongoing at 2:30 p.m. in Greenway Plaza, N. 1301 Broadway St., Joliet. One of the businesses in the center, MAG Appliances, was damaged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.