Plainfield North’s Jessica Kovalcik repeats as Class 2A state singles champ: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls Tennis
IHSA State Tournament: For the second straight season, Plainfield North’s Jessica Kovalcik won the Class 2A state singles tennis championship Saturday. Kovalcik defeated Lizzie Isyanov of York, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 in the title match.
“It came down to keeping the ball in play and knowing when to play defense and when to get aggressive,” said Kovalcik, who worked on adding variety to her game and enhancing her transition shots and net game in the summer.
Boys Cross Country
Class 3A Minooka Regional: Plainfield South won the team title with 52 points, followed by Yorkville (84) and Minooka (95). Joliet West (164) was sixth. The top six teams qualify for next week’s sectional. Joliet Central’s Nathaniel Gabriel won the individual title with a time of 15:06.9. The top runners for Plainfield South were Dylan Buturusis (3rd), Alex Batsala (4th), Austin Cory (12th), Kellan Hernandez (16th) and Cole Maranowicz (17th). Minooka was led by Nico Cimino (5th), Carter Wikoff (14th), Alex Null (22nd), Ryan Resar (26th) and Samuel Cernetich (28th).
Class 3A Lockport Regional: Plainfield North won the team title with a score of 37, followed by Lincoln-Way Central (43), Lincoln-Way West (102), Lincoln-Way East (106) and Lockport (107). North’s top runners were Aidan Connors (3rd), James Maso (6th), Dominic Frigo (8th), Gavin Hall (9th) and Logan Dodson (11th). Lincoln-Way Central was led by Braden Hoff (1st), Jack Galminas (2nd), Bryce Counihan (5th), Cian Scanlon (17th) and Ronin Borgeson (18th). Lincoln-Way West’s top runners were Nicholas Dul (4th), Anthony Lusciatti (13th), Hunter Spee (20th), Parker Ethridge (25th) and John Kennedy (40th).
Class 2A Morris Regional: Normal U-High won the title with 38 points, while Morris (47) was second and Lemont (94) took third. Morris was led by Cuyler Swanson (1st), Everett Swanson (2nd), Brodie Peterson (9th), Nikita Hovious (11th) and Chase McConnell (25th). Lemont’s top runners were Gavin Abad (6th), Scott Biedess (14th), Sam Scoville (17th), Adam Mustafa (19th) and Matthew Breszach (41st).
Girls Cross Country
Class 3A Minooka Regional: Minooka won the team title with 23 points, followed by Yorkville (61) and Normal West (109). Minooka was led by Maya Ledesma (1st), Taya Gummerson (3rd), Clara Getsoian (4th), Natalie Nahs (4th) and Leah Kleckauskas (10th).
Class 3A Lockport Regional: Plainfield North won the team championship with 31 points, followed by Lockport (65), Lincoln-Way East (70), Lincoln-Way Central (72) and Lincoln-Way West (153). Plainfield North’s top runners were Elsie Czarniewski (1st), Marlie Czarniewski (2nd), Tessa Russo (3rd), Emaan Hussain (6th) and Zeta Zbroszczyk (19th). Leading Lockport were Sydney Fontaine (8th), Lexi Shea (11th), Gracie Kane (13th), Veronica Skibicki (16th) and Katie Peetz (17th). Lincoln-Way East was led by Eliana Kaitei (7th), Kara Waishwell (9th), Katie Roberts (12th), Olivia Mancini (18th) and Emma Walsh (24th).
Class 2A Morris Regional: Normal U-High won the team title with 41 points, followed by Morris (76) and Joliet Catholic Academy (89). Lemont (115) was fifth. Morris was led by Makensi Martin (5th), Ava Conley (12th), Leah Ortiz (16th), Danica Martin (21st) and Hope Emmerich (26th). JCA’s top runners were Carolina Gallegos (6th), Mary Kate Moran (18th), Haylie Bernhard (20th), Kate Munday (24th) and Ella Heinen (25th).
Boys Soccer
Class 2A Providence Catholic Regional: Providence Catholic won the regional title after beating Marian Catholic 7-6 in penalty kicks. After regulation, the score was tied at 2, with the Celtics getting goals from Jovanny Gonzalez and Billy Savarino.
Class 3A Marist Regional: Lincoln-Way East beat TF United 2-0 in the championship game, advancing to Tuesday’s Joliet West Sectional semifinal against Andrew.
Class 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional: Lincoln-Way Central won the title match 1-0 over Stagg to advance to Tuesday’s Joliet West Sectional semifinal against Lockport.
Class 3A Naperville Central Regional: Romeoville fell 2-1 to Naperville Central in the title game.