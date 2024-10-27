One person injured in Channahon rollover crash

A rollover accident in Channahon on Sunday afternoon is being investigated by the Channahon Police Department.

The Channahon Fire Protection District responded to a rollover crash on Front Street in Channahon on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Front Street about one mile west of Big Basin Marina, according to the fire protection district.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and found one heavily damaged vehicle rolled onto its roof along the north side of the road, the fire protection district said.

One person was found inside the vehicle. The person was extricated by fire and EMS crews approximately 10 minutes after arrival, the fire protection district said.

The patient was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, the fire protection district said.

The accident is being investigated by the Channahon Police Department.