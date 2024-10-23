Joliet issues reminder on rules for campaign signs

Campaign signs sit outside the Will County Office Building on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The city of Joliet on Tuesday put out a reminder on regulations for campaign signs.

A Joliet zoning ordinance regulates the size and location of temporary political signs.

The rules, according to the news release from the city, include:

• Signs only on private property and not in the city right-of-way, which includes the parkway between the street and the sidewalk or in the median. Signs in the right-of-way “will be removed and discarded”

• No signs posted on trees or utility poles

• No signs larger than 16 square feet in area including the support structure and no higher than five feet

• No signs closer than 10 feet from the edge of the pavement

• Signs near sidewalks must be at least two feet beyond the edge of the sidewalk that is on the private property side of the sidewalk

The release noted that state law prohibits municipalities from limiting how long political and campaign signs can be posted.

“Municipalities are still allowed to regulate the size, height and location of the signs,” the release said.

The city website, joliet.gov, contains the ordinance regulating political within the zoning section on the Municipal Codes and Ordinance page. It can be found in section 47-17.21 at https://www.joliet.gov/government/municipal-codes-ordinances.

Those who have questions about temporary political signs or want to report violations can call the city at 815-724-4000.