Joliet issues rules for proper fall leaf disposal

Joliet — As fall colors reach their peak, the city of Joliet has issued guidelines for disposal of leaves and other autumn yard waste.

According to a city announcement, residents are “encouraged” to follow guidelines set by Waste Management. These rules state leaves and yard waste must be placed in either brown paper yard waste bags or clearly labeled 32-gallon cans. These cans can be affixed with “Yard Waste Only” labels available for free at City Hall and Jewel-Osco stores.

The city reminds residents that pushing leaves into the street is “both hazardous and subject to fines within city limits,” since leaves in the street can create drainage issues in gullies and storm sewers.

Additionally, the burning of leaves, as well as wooden pallets or other garbage or yard waste, in fire pits or open burning without a pit, is against the law.

Only the burning of wooden logs and artificial logs is permitted within the Joliet city limits, and only in approved, commercially sold fire pits that must be made of steel and contain mesh sides and a lid. Approved fire pits must remain at least 15 feet from any structure and must be monitored with a fire extinguisher or garden hose nearby.

Residents found burning leaves or with fires that lead to nuisance complaints by neighbors must be extinguished and can result in police issuing a ticket for creating a public nuisance or violating the International Fire Code.

In order to avoid hazardous or illegal disposal, residents are asked to dispose of leaves properly through Waste Management and to note that the last week for yard waste pickup is Dec. 2 through 6,. Yard waste is picked up weekly on the same day as garbage and recycling.