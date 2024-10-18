Will County expanding early-voting sites on Monday

Will County Office Building, in Joliet, was one of multiple locations open for early voting on Monday, April 3, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Will county — Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election is set to expand throughout Will County on Monday.

Although early voting has been available at select locations throughout Illinois, including at the Will County Clerk’s Office in Joliet, the number is set to increase significantly Monday.

Within Will County, 22 new early-voting locations will become available for residents to cast their ballots for president, federal and state representatives and Will County offices.

Effective Monday, early voting will be available at the city hall buildings in Braidwood, Naperville, Channahon, Elwood, Frankfort, Manhattan, Mokena, New Lenox, Plainfield and Romeoville; the Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook; the Frankfort Public Library; the Joliet Park District; Governors State University (across from the Paul Bunyan statue); the Louis Sherman Community Center in Hopkins; the Prairie Activity and Rec Center in Plainfield; the University Park Public Library; the Naperville Public Library-95th Street; and the township buildings for Homer, Lockport, Washington and Troy townships.

Although most early voting locations are open to all Will County residents, the Troy Township location is available only to residents of the township.

In addition to early in-person voting, you can request a mail-in ballot, which can be submitted in person at the Will County Clerk’s Office by 7 p.m. on election day or mailed with a postmark of Nov. 5 through the U.S. Postal Service. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Specific hours of operation and addresses for each location can be found on the Will County Clerk’s Office’s early-voting page. Early voting is available Monday through Friday at almost all early-voting locations, with some providing limited weekend hours.

The city of Naperville, the Foundtaindale Public Library, the Frankfort Public Library, the Joliet Park District, Governors State University, the Naperville Public Library, Lockport Township, the Prairie Activity and Rec Center, the University Park Library, Washington Township and the village of New Lenox all offer early voting on select weekend days.

Additionally, the Will County Clerk’s Office will begin offering early-voting hours for the weekends of Oct. 26 to 27 and Nov. 2 to 3.

Two additional early-voting sites will open later in October for a limited number of days. Early voting will be available between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2 at the Crete Township building, and on weekends only at the Spanish Community Center in Joliet starting Oct. 26.

The last day for online voter registration is Sunday. However, you can register to vote in person at the county clerk’s office and at certain early-voting sites.

Mail-in ballots

It also still is possible to request a mail-in ballot, which can be submitted in person at the Will County Clerk’s Office by 7 p.m. on election day or mailed with a postmark of Nov. 5 through the U.S. Postal Service.

These ballots also can be dropped at any Will County drop box location until the evening of Nov. 4.

These drop boxes are located at the Will County Office Building in Joliet, the Fountaindale Public Library, the Frankfort Public Library, the main building at Governors State University, the Joliet Public Library – Black Road Branch, the Naperville Public Library-95th Street, the Plainfield Public Library, the White Oak Library in Lockport, and the Wilmington Public Library.

Drop boxes are available at all these locations during the building’s hours of operation, which can be found on the Will County Clerk’s Office website.