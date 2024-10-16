Joliet West volleyball remains unbeaten in conference play: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Joliet West 2, Oswego East 0: Joliet West remained unbeaten in Southwest Prairie Conference play Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-20 win over Oswego East.
Lina Govoni led West (22-5, 8-0) with nine kills, five digs, and eight assists, while Mady Gant had five kills and two blocks. Lexie Grevengoed chipped in four kills for the Tigers, while Eden Eyassu collected four kills and seven digs. Julia Adams had four kills, four digs and 16 assists, while Sidney Barlog had seven digs.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lockport 1: Lincoln-Way East topped Lockport 25-19, 29-31, 25-22 in SouthWest Suburban Conference action. East (24-4, 6-0) was led by Kolby Ross (13 kills), Alaina Pollard (10 kills, seven blocks), Tamia Maddox (eight kills, 18 digs), Kyndal James (seven kills, four blocks), Maddie Hellrung (five blocks), Maggie Simon (27 assists), Brooklyn Ritter (15 assists, 12 digs) and Stella Drozd (27 digs).
The Porters (21-4, 4-2) were led by Jenna Kolosta (10 kills, two blocks), Bridget Ferriter (nine kills), Natalie Bochantin (23 assists) and Sadie Denk (16 digs).
Minooka 2, Plainfield Central 0: The Indians scored a 25-14, 25-15 win over the Wildcats in Southwest Prairie Conference action. Courtney Walter led Minooka (16-15, 5-2), while Giada Shrementi added four kills and five digs.
Coal City 2, Herscher 0: The Coalers beat the Tigers 25-13, 15-17 to secure the Illinois Central Eight win. Coal City (18-14, 9-3) was led by Sydney Larson with 11 assists, two aces and five digs, while Emma Rodriguez had seven kills. Naomi Rodriguez had three assists and two digs, while Addison Hodgen had five kills and 10 service points. Lilly Feisley added six digs, and Abby Viano had three blocks.
Oswego 2, Bolingbrook 0: The Raiders suffered a 25-16, 27-25 Southwest Prairie Conference loss. Noelle Aprati had nine kills and seven digs, while Angie Pena had six kills. Catherine Daniels had 14 assists.
Seneca 2, Ottawa Marquette 0: The Irish picked up a 25-19, 25-17 win over Marquette to advance to the title game of the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Ottawa. Audry McNabb led the way with eight kills, while Brooklynn Sheedy had six kills. Lainie Olson had 16 assists.
Ottawa 2, Morris 1: Morris dropped a 22-25, 26-24, 25-20 decision in Interstate 8 Conference play.
BOYS SOCCER
Minooka 2, Plainfield North 1: The Indians (4-10-4, 4-7-0) got goals from Ethan Koranda and Landon Currie, while Koranda and Andrew Calderon each had an assist. Isaac Goddard made six saves for Minooka in the Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Coal City 4, Bridgeview Universal 2: The Coalers rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit, scoring three goals in the second half for the nonconference win. Carter Hollis had two goals for Coal City (16-6-1), while Adrian Dames and Dane Noffsinger each had a goal. Creed Macaluso had two assists. Carter Nicholson made five saves in goal.
Oswego 2, Joliet West 1: The Tigers dropped the Southwest Prairie Conference decision.
Romeoville 1, Plainfield South 0: The Spartans beat the Cougars in Southwest Prairie Conference play.