Joliet’s Chicago Street to undergo repairs over next 5 weekends

The eastbound Interstate 80 exit ramp to southbound Chicago Street in Joliet will also be closed during patching and resurfacing work that will take place over the next five weekends, beginning Friday night. (Alex Ortiz)

Joliet residents will need to plan detours through the area just south of downtown in the coming weekends as the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a patching and resurfacing plan for Chicago Street for the next five weekends.

The project will stretch from north of Doris Avenue to Patterson Road. Ramp and lane closures for the construction are slated to begin on Chicago Street (U.S. Route 52/Illinois Route 53) at 7 p.m. Friday. The eastbound Interstate 80 exit ramp to southbound Chicago Street also will be closed during the work.

Weather permitting, the work will take place between 7 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday for five consecutive weekends, finishing on the morning of Nov. 11, according to IDOT.

At least one lane in each direction will remain open on Chicago Street at all times, and a detour will be posted for the I-80 ramp.

IDOT recommended that motorists plan for delays, either allowing for extra time for trips through the area or finding alternate routes.

For updates on current traffic and road conditions, motorists can visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com or follow IDOT on social media.