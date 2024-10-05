Register now for Joliet Park District Floating Pumpkin Patch

Pick and decorate a pumpkin from the Joliet Park District’s Floating Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 27.

From 2 to 3:50 p.m., all registered attendees may pick one pumpkin from the swimming pool at the Joliet Park District’s Inwood Athletic Center, decorate it and then take it home.

Snacks and open swimming will be provided during the event. A parent or guardian age 18 or older must accompany children in the pool area at all times.

Life jackets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must pass a swim test in order to swim in the deep end.

“Parents may be in the water to assist their swimmers as desired,” according to the Joliet Park District website.

The Inwood Athletic Center is located at 3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

To register and for more information, visit jolietpark.activityreg.com.