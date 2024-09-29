Will County property transfers: May 10 to Sept. 3, 2024

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Scott A. Fauque to Rohit Tunga and Nagashree Mundgemane, Residence at 6 Sage Court, Bolingbrook, $580,700, July 24.

Mohammed Ali Shamsi to Jolian Yousuf, Residence at 445 Yorkshire Square, Bolingbrook, $269,000, July 31.

Valentin Sprinceana to Marcel Circhelan, Residence at 517 Larkspur Drive, Bolingbrook, $360,000, July 19.

Grant W. Mitchell to Sophie Elizabeth Katele, Residence at 481 Davinci Circle, Bolingbrook, $230,000, June 25.

Steven Quinn to Mike Avalos and Chhuyin Dam, Residence at 1533 Envee Drive, Bolingbrook, $305,000, Aug. 20.

Kyle Black to Decarri D. and Jasmine G. Westbrooks, Residence at 524 Cottonwood Circle, Bolingbrook, $375,000, July 18.

Mantas Kalnenas to Olatokunbo K. and Aisha E. Fashawe, Residence at 155 Brookwood Lane E, Bolingbrook, $480,000, Aug. 14.

Life With Dignity Guardian Inc. to Yissela Velazquez and Yeral Kalel Marte Jimenez, Residence at 233 Buli Lane, Bolingbrook, $280,080, Aug. 22.

528 Truman Street LLC to Mahmoud Okash, Residence at 528 Truman St., Bolingbrook, $481,000, Aug. 6.

Ronald Hilliard to Omar Baruc Useche Chacon, Residence at 244 Oakridge Court, Bolingbrook, $325,000, Aug. 21.

Carl A. Brown to Vitalii Protsiuk, Residence at 254 Homewood Drive, Bolingbrook, $368,000, Aug. 16.

Stech Trust to Ebubechukwu and Ethalle Ukeka, Residence at 174 S. Cranberry St., Bolingbrook, $460,000, Aug. 19.

Richard E. Kurtzweil to Andrew and Yan Goodwin, Residence at 607 Cleavland Drive, Bolingbrook, $685,000, Aug. 2.

Muhammad Z. Shamsi to Imad Qureshi, Residence at 502 Falmore Lane, Bolingbrook, $300,000, Aug. 1.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Srikar Goud Beemagouni and Swetha Kadur, Residence at 1888 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $880,544, Aug. 23.

Eugene G. M. Nederpel to Wenping Wang, Residence at 159 S. Cranberry St., Bolingbrook, $370,000, Aug. 30.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Shue Yu and Weizhai Chen, Residence at 435 Bluebell Drive, Bolingbrook, $373,000, July 25.

Rosa L. Dawson to Andrei Matchevici and Oksana Tyha, Residence at 420 Delaware Circle, Bolingbrook, $538,000, July 9.

Henry Blum to Samuel and Alisia Puzzo, Residence at 421 Charlestown Drive, Bolingbrook, $400,000, July 3.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ramachandran Thangaraj and Chidambara Selvi Ramachandran, Residence at 537 Ivory Lane, Bolingbrook, $769,317, Aug. 16.

Ronald E. Lintz to Abdul Ahad Shafi and Farah Kahn, Residence at 713 Lindsey Lane, Bolingbrook, $576,000, Aug. 7.

David P. Anderson to Zarif Al Khan and Sayeda Khatija, Residence at 1121 Four Seasons Lane, Bolingbrook, $430,000, Aug. 23.

Susanne Bacigalupe to Wenping Wang, Residence at 395 Callery Drive, Bolingbrook, $330,000, July 26.

Nathaniel J. Ladwig to Abdel Ouaheb Moulaihcene, Residence at 301 Pierce Court, Bolingbrook, $365,000, Aug. 20.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Bing Li, Residence at 433 Bluebell Drive, Bolingbrook, $399,462, July 25.

Maria Rodriguez to Dominik and Omni Kompare, Residence at 443 Sullivan Circle, Bolingbrook, $266,500, June 28.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Kexin Carhart, Residence at 437 Bluebell Drive, Bolingbrook, $384,086, July 25.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Corina Klowatyj, Residence at 437 Callery Drive, Bolingbrook, $375,000, June 27.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Craig E. and Joyce B. Wahlgren, Residence at 439 Bluebell Drive, Bolingbrook, $381,573, July 26.

RCF 2 Acquisition Trust to Alvin L. Dyer, Residence at 439 Wildflower Way, Bolingbrook, $357,500, Aug. 13.

Braidwood

Kelsi McMahan to Kurt Kolodziej, Residence at 496 W. Bergera Road, Braidwood, $271,000, Aug. 28.

Sara L. Anderson to Jonathan E. and Jennifer J. Lewandowski, Residence at 412 S. Carol Lane, Braidwood, $360,000, Aug. 12.

Andew M. Sckulski to Braden Bankes, Residence at 138 N. Countryside Court, Braidwood, $250,000, Aug. 24.

James J. Wagner to Dale and Kim Vogelsanger, Residence at 592 N. Washington St., Braidwood, $50,000, Aug. 1.

Channahon

Faron W. Connor to Jeffrey Medill, Residence at 22621 S. Deal Ave., Channahon, $270,000, June 15.

Christopher Venice to Julia C. and Douglas A. Adamic, Residence at 26108 W. Woodland Court, Channahon, $442,500, Aug. 7.

Core Homes LLC to Jerman and Nora Briceno, Residence at 25740 W. Stonechase Court, Channahon, $506,360, Aug. 19.

Crest Hill

John Gromos to Carrie Ruettiger, Residence at 1802 Willow Circle Drive, Unit C, Crest Hill, $225,000, July 8.

Michael A. Stachura to Daniel Edward and Mary Ellen Hull, Residence at 16462 Buckner Pond Way, Crest Hill, $289,900, Aug. 30.

Adam C. Landry to Edward Michael and Mary Ann Lebel, Residence at 16335 Carver Lake Court, Crest Hill, $250,000, Aug. 21.

Daniel A. Rakowski to Willantony Alburjas Naranjo, Residence at 1604 Hosmer Lane, Crest Hill, $180,000, July 25.

Adriana L. Valdez to Ethan M. Burnoski, Residence at 21456 Carlton St., Crest Hill, $275,000, Aug. 22.

Cynthia Nielsen to Cristin J. Omeara, Residence at 1510 Pioneer Road, Unit 3, Crest Hill, $165,000, Aug. 13.

Ivan Robles to Alejandro and Adriana Valdez, Residence at 21469 Prestwick Drive, Crest Hill, $360,000, Aug. 13.

Michael Bailey to Luis and Elizabeth Fernandez, Residence at 21460 Loch Lane, Crest Hill, $265,000, Aug. 16.

Frankfort

Jeffrey T. Walker to Thomas E. Hewitt III and Rachel R. Hewitt, Residence at 540 Butternut Trail, Frankfort, $771,250, Aug. 7.

Michele Jones to Daniel and Regina McKenna, Residence at 424 Illinois Road, Frankfort, $440,000, July 17.

Sarida A. Emola to Kitam Awwad, Residence at 19761 S. Edinburgh Lane, Frankfort, $265,000, Aug. 27.

Richard J. Rozanski to Gintautas and Asta Sitkauskas, Residence at 552 Hackberry Road, Frankfort, $330,500, June 20.

Donald J. Carlson to Adrienne Johnson, Residence at 19926 Crystal Lake Way, Frankfort, $390,000, July 29.

Toni Spada to Kathlyn Nudi, Residence at 59 Old Frankfort Way, Unit 315, Frankfort, $321,000, July 22.

Homer Glen

Skourlis Jr. Trust to Brandon P. Bonko, Residence at 14031 S. Trails End Drive, Homer Glen, $430,000, Aug. 30.

Jamie L. Kuntson Zahora to Brian and Anastasia Francis, Residence at 15509 S. Janas Parkway, Homer Glen, $665,000, July 12.

Charles J. Utlak to Nicole M. Zeuske, Residence at 13608 W. Briarwood Drive, Homer Glen, $365,000, Aug. 30.

Joliet

Ashley Fountain to Tiffanee Peterson, Residence at 632 Oakview Ave., Joliet, $283,000, July 24.

Rajshun Stovall to Lady V. Diaz Zamora, Residence at 301 Dwight Ave., Joliet, $263,000, July 28.

Maria E. Salinas to Reyes Velasquez, Residence at 643 Francis St., Joliet, $122,065, Aug. 2.

Araceli Jaramillo Miranda to Jasmine Castro Peralta and Juan J. Ramos, Residence at 1515 Marquette Road, Joliet, $250,000, Aug. 29.

Kyle A. Matuszewski to Michael Napier and Liza Saad, Residence at 6617 Eich Drive, Joliet, $350,000, July 31.

Morgan E. Vogt to Douglas E. Engelhart and Elizabeth Engelhart, Residence at 3130 Jo Ann Drive, Joliet, $310,000, Aug. 26.

Evan Banasiak to Andrea I. Cortes Gonzalez and Steven Gutierrez, Residence at 6720 Legacy Pointe Court, Joliet, $435,000, Aug. 20.

Julie F. McClernon to Bertha Calderon Razo and Karla Y. Cervantes Calderon, Residence at 2114 Marmion Ave., Joliet, $195,000, Aug. 20.

Carlos Medina to Susan A. Degner and Brian G. Demumbrum, Residence at 7000 Cornwall Drive, Joliet, $365,000, July 29.

Robinson Trust to Jose G. Hernandez Gutierrez and Johanna M. Fermin Jimenez, Residence at 1201 Waverly Place, Joliet, $260,000, Aug. 20.

Susan McNamara to Kenneth E. and Lois A. Leonard, Residence at 4328 O’sullivan Drive, Joliet, $295,000, July 18.

Eugene E. Clark Jr. to Hugo Urbina Rodriguez and Lizbeth Diaz, Residence at 1100 Ann St., Joliet, $310,000, Aug. 7.

Carol L. Blazekovich to Michael G. and Alexandra J. Howard, Residence at 715 Cowles Ave., Joliet, $227,500, Aug. 2.

Ignacio Cerritos Jr. to Luis Manuel Alvizo Campos, Residence at 416 Elmwood Ave., Joliet, $185,000, July 19.

Joseph T. Zazzetti to Jesse Davis and Sarah Wilson Davis, Residence at 109 Caterpillar Drive 2B, Joliet, $182,000, Aug. 30.

DG Enterprises LLC Joliet LLC to Samuel Okyere, Residence at 719 Henderson Ave., Joliet, $230,000, July 29.

Midwest Care Management NFP Tr to Martin and Ana R. Calvillo, Residence at 437 Davison St., Joliet, $75,000, July 2.

Jeremy McDole to Harley Hanes III and Helen Elizabeth Beatty, Residence at 512 Fairlane Drive, Joliet, $380,000, July 18.

Nicholas Bulin to Daniel and Chelsea Smith, Residence at 525 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, $247,400, July 24.

Peter Ranstead to Hanh Nguyen Le and Stephen Tanis, Residence at 5914 Winterhaven Drive, Joliet, $390,000, July 17.

Immacolata Attolico to Mazher Jaddi, Residence at 523 Wilcox St., Joliet, $140,000, July 30.

Lemke Trust to Marcos D. Franchini, Residence at 2612 Fairway Drive, Joliet, $276,000, Aug. 26.

Adrian Daniel Santiago to Eder Mendoza Jimenez and Jenna Mendoza, Residence at 576 Spring Leaf Drive, Joliet, $270,000, Aug. 15.

Shanahan Trust to Zachary Clifford, Residence at 5 Sunset Lane, Joliet, $290,000, Aug. 12.

Spring Mill Property Management to Ma Guadalupe Alcantar Dominguez and Yessica Gutierrez Alcantar, Residence at 513 Campbell St., Joliet, $236,000, May 10.

Kristofer Kelin to Jacob and Elizabeth Brouch, Residence at 511 N. Prairie Ave., Joliet, $180,000, July 12.

Kendall Partners Limited to Eder Manzo and Alfredo Garcia Chavez, Residence at 531 Algonquin St., Joliet, $115,500, July 15.

Kamille S. Harris to Ponciano Vargas, Residence at 560 Spring Leaf Drive 415, Joliet, $270,000, May 30.

Mitchell Schaben to Curtis and Amanda Ellis, Residence at 417 S. Midland Ave., Joliet, $366,000, June 20.

Martin Rubio to Michael P. North II and Viridiana North, Residence at 501 W. Marion St., Joliet, $365,000, Aug. 7.

Kameron Davis to Analyn Gomez and Adrian Aguilera, Residence at 205 Wildwood Lane, Joliet, $250,000, Aug. 5.

Cynthia Warta to Hana Choi, Residence at 4307 O’sullivan Drive, Joliet, $345,000, Aug. 29.

Kenedi Price to Toby Turner, Residence at 6012 Autumn Oaks Drive, Joliet, $355,000, Aug. 1.

Lemont

Jason Splitt to Christian S. Ruiz, Residence at 19 Povalish Court, Lemont, $105,500, July 29.

John Stecyna to Ryan and Lisa Laning, Residence at 1188 Notre Dame Drive, Lemont, $920,000, Aug. 13.

Mary Lynn Vasvery to Giedre Prichard and Ricardas Taujanskas, Residence at 358 Keepataw Drive, Lemont, $350,000, Aug. 12.

Teton Dev LLC to Lillian and Mitchell L. Balek, Residence at 12263 Prospect Drive, Lemont, $764,500, Aug. 15.

Dominic Reynolds to Henry M. and Nicole A. Hillstrom, Residence at 502 Porter St., Lemont, $362,000, June 28.

Matthew S. Studebaker to Zachary T. Williams and Summer L. Atkins Sandoval, Residence at 618 Czacki St., Lemont, $296,000, July 24.

Teton Development LLC to Shaun R. and Hannah K. Abraham, Residence at 12199 Prospect Drive, Lemont, $1 million, Aug. 13.

Lockport

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Robert D. and Vicki A. Welty, Residence at 17506 W. Windemere Circle, Lockport, $431,998, May 21.

Joseph M. Kreten to Adrian and Rouhaifa Aguayo, Residence at 16629 W. Apache Drive, Lockport, $391,900, Aug. 20.

D & H Property Co. LLC to Douglas Levin and Emmi Allagaeuer Levin, Residence at 602 S. State St., Lockport, $461,500, Aug. 22.

Hass Trust to Dennis O. Williams Jr., Residence at 614 Jaquays St., Lockport, $425,000, Aug. 14.

Clausen Investments LLC to Jatziri Mendez and Jocelyn Lazcano, Residence at 418 S. State St., Lockport, $330,000, July 25.

Pierson Trust to Jessica Chavez and Carol Flores, Residence at 603 Katherine St., Lockport, $260,000, July 22.

Fannie Mae to Cassidy Cronholm, Residence at 550 E. 12th St., Lockport, $205,000, Aug. 14.

Richard J. Wisniewski Jr. to Ethan and Bryan Hartnell, Residence at 601 E. 10th St., Lockport, $188,000, July 25.

Delmar Micucci to Adam Galara, Residence at 431 Connor Ave., Lockport, $265,000, Aug. 21.

Manhattan

James B. Salla to Marina Ledezma and Enrique G. Lara Leon, Residence at 14031 W. Bruns Road, Manhattan, $400,000, July 31.

Distinctive Homebuilders Limited to Donna and Leopoldo Jimenez, Residence at 24009 S. William Drive, Manhattan, $648,000, Aug. 23.

Bartolo Mojica to Alex J. Parks and Alexis L. Corcoran, Residence at 24717 S. Dart Road, Manhattan, $297,000, Aug. 26.

Emilie Harvey to Savannah Emmett Harvey, Residence at 15353 Kenmare Circle, Manhattan, $282,500, Aug. 22.

Daniel Paul Meyer to Emilie Margaret Harvey, Residence at 16135 Carlow Circle, Manhattan, $435,000, Aug. 23.

Mokena

Hood Trust to Troy W. White, Residence at 11712 197th St., Mokena, $290,000, Aug. 14.

Albert J. Genovese to Frank and Mary Ann Schreiner, Residence at 19617 Cambridge Drive, Mokena, $270,000, June 19.

New Lenox

Kurz Trust to Derek and Ana Hultquist, Residence at 2391 Kingfisher Lane, New Lenox, $479,900, Aug. 30.

Kenneth M. Gerk to Ryan Shannon, Residence at 717 Southgate Road, New Lenox, $370,000, Aug. 12.

Will Cook Investments Group LLC to Mercedes Jairala, Residence at 523 Waverly Court D, New Lenox, $242,000, July 30.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Mary Jo Koelbl, Residence at 525 Caledonia Drive, New Lenox, $510,226, Aug. 29.

William Middleton to Thomas Keenan, Residence at 5 Nelson Road, New Lenox, $465,000, Aug. 21.

Arthur H. Katzmann IV to Trevor W. Blackburn and Savannah Switzer Blackburn, Residence at 535 W. Michigan Road, New Lenox, $449,000, July 29.

Michael Robin Schaefer to Yousef Alatawneh, Residence at 720 Buckboard Drive, New Lenox, $345,000, July 17.

Camelot Homes Inc. to Erik A. Knezevich and Mary Saralyn Knezevich, Residence at 1010 Kinley Drive, New Lenox, $808,601, Aug. 30.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Michael and Carli Lobraco, Residence at 545 Caledonia Drive, New Lenox, $517,400, Aug. 20.

Cynthia A. Buflin to Kimberly J. and William F. Garner, Residence at 491 Lexington Road, New Lenox, $465,000, Aug. 5.

Adam Pomeroy to Edward D. Islas, Residence at 1842 Cornell Drive, New Lenox, $412,500, Aug. 28.

Plainfield

Trio Investments LLC to Jaime Rojas, Residence at 1910 Castle Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $200,000, Aug. 19.

Neil Christiansen to Salvador and Alejandra Manrique, Residence at 6106 Stafford St., Plainfield, $338,000, July 22.

Brian W. Hooey to Hasan Khamisi and Sharifeh Mottagh Rashid, Residence at 6406 Breckenridge Drive, Plainfield, $403,000, July 16.

Deborah L. Attardo to Joel Ruiz Ruiz, Residence at 14804 S. Budler Road, Plainfield, $340,000, Aug. 21.

DB Mim I LLC to Michael Matthews and Renny A. Sugianto, Residence at 14053 S. Hartland Drive, Plainfield, $308,000, Aug. 28.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Sonia D. and Brittnee N. Alford, Residence at 6707 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $439,990, July 26.

Matthew Nalle to Azeam Anjum, Residence at 13929 Trillium Lane, Plainfield, $545,000, July 26.

Connolly Capital LLC to Sumrah Anum, Residence at 6713 Bazz Drive, Plainfield, $400,000, Aug. 22.

Olteon Trust to Jeffrey M. and Carol A. Kasnick, Residence at 13642 S. Magnolia Drive, Plainfield, $277,000, July 8.

Mark Nichols to John and Debra Perella, Residence at 13409 S. Lake Mary Drive, Plainfield, $732,800, Aug. 22.

Adam Jarosz to Darya Batsko, Residence at 12453 Falcon Drive, Plainfield, $558,000, Aug. 23.

Debra Sawyer to Michael and Megan Jozwiak, Residence at 6804 Whisper Glen Drive, Plainfield, $450,000, July 31.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Deyda A. Renteria Limas and Edgar Trujillo Arvizo, Residence at 6805 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $454,990, Aug. 21.

Bilmer X. Manriquez to Mihaela Valac and Pavel Darii, Residence at 7000 Creekside Drive, Plainfield, $275,500, Aug. 5.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to David J. Wunar, Residence at 6703 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $427,940, July 19.

Deal Trust to Nicholas A. and Brittany S. Smith, Residence at 25616 W. Sunnymere Drive, Plainfield, $549,900, Aug. 19.

Syed Saahir S. Ahmed to Nileshkumar Niranjanbhai Patel and Nisha Nileshkumar Patel, Residence at 4425 Old Meadow Court, Plainfield, $365,000, Aug. 22.

John H. Wright to Yuriy Halambets, Residence at 4516 Hedge Row Court, Plainfield, $364,900, June 29.

Jessica Guzick to Joseph G. Tan, Residence at 2604 Canyon Drive, Plainfield, $235,000, Aug. 28.

Melanie Lodder to Victor and Natalia Istratii, Residence at 5003 Syracuse Court, Plainfield, $260,000, July 22.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Vikram and Anu Tandon, Residence at 25716 W. Rocky Creek Road, Plainfield, $515,000, Aug. 30.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Ashly R. Horvath and Patrick R. Giantomasso, Residence at 25648 W. Maurice Lane, Plainfield, $612,864, Aug. 30.

SFR Acquisitions 4 LLC to Javier Hernandez Robles and Elvia C. Hernandez, Residence at 5924 Glass Pointe Circle, Plainfield, $349,900, July 25.

Melissa Pesce to Shawn P. Johnson, Residence at 5017 Elmira Court, Plainfield, $279,000, Aug. 16.

Kathleen M. Barry to Jingfang Ren, Residence at 24043 Pear Tree Circle, Plainfield, $255,000, Aug. 28.

Charles C. Matthews to Michael and Danielle Vollmer, Residence at 23815 W. Lockport St., Plainfield, $340,000, Aug. 30.

Tyler Carnes to Hassan and Angelica P. Raoof, Residence at 5301 Oakbrook Drive, Plainfield, $368,000, Aug. 2.

Sandra L. Devos to Barbara Jean and Lynn M. Scheimann, Residence at 21633 W. Empress Lane, Plainfield, $328,500, Aug. 30.

Jason S. Tkalec to Denise Regan, Residence at 21255 Silktree Circle, Plainfield, $312,500, Aug. 23.

Ben Henderson to Rogedyque Hemilembolo Ngassa, Residence at 5615 Kimberly Drive, Plainfield, $385,880, July 8.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Dennis Vaughn Azarcon Lumintac and Charity Grace Rudico Pedron, Residence at 2004 Legacy Pointe Blvd., Plainfield, $468,990, Aug. 26.

Eric Bearden to Elda Moreno, Residence at 5448 Sugarloaf Court, Plainfield, $245,000, July 12.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Peera Reddy Palakolanu and Venkata Sowjanya Katikireddy, Residence at 25708 W. Rocky Creek Road, Plainfield, $625,870, Aug. 28.

Rockdale

Georgene Papesh to Wilson Duran Ramirez and Diana Lucia Gonzalez Garces, Residence at 631 Hays St., Rockdale, $230,000, Aug. 9.

Romeoville

Marilyn Theil to Annetta Ward, Residence at 674 Cadillac Circle, Romeoville, $290,000, June 24.

Cap Real Estate LLC to Vytautas Oliskevicius, Residence at 281 S. Oak Creek Lane, Romeoville, $270,000, Aug. 21.

Mymy Chin to Tamika L. Taylor, Residence at 425 Laurel Ave., Romeoville, $255,000, Aug. 1.

Nicholas Gary Schlereth to Sebastian Palczynski and Cristina Rodriguez, Residence at 31 Freesia Drive, Romeoville, $240,000, June 6.

Leslie B. Ahlers to Fortino Gervacio Hurtado and Ana Martinez, Residence at 423 Arnold Ave., Romeoville, $270,000, Aug. 12.

Feroz A. Khan to Salma and Sonia Jimenez Morales, Residence at 707 Yates Ave., Romeoville, $305,000, Aug. 12.

Benjamin D. Padal to Antonio Guzman Fabian and Rangel De Guzman, Residence at 419 Kenyon Ave., Romeoville, $260,000, July 24.

Miguel Rosales Carrillo to Ariana and Omar Ibarra, Residence at 129 Dahlia Drive, Romeoville, $365,000, Aug. 19.

Trethewey Trust to Diana Vazquez, Residence at 138 Ambassador Ave., Romeoville, $292,000, Aug. 26.

Victoria Luz Sanidad to Bijoy Matthew and Santhini Koikarakalathil, Residence at 60 Kenilworth Ave., Romeoville, $360,000, July 21.

Gora Trust to Beatriz Adriana Ramirez Martinez and Roberto Ruis Puntos, Residence at 609 Driftwood Ave., Romeoville, $371,400, Aug. 6.

Daniel Kubkowski to Daniel Hernandez, Residence at 613 Poplar Ave., Romeoville, $367,000, July 24.

Shorewood

Kimberley Stenson to Eleanor Mares and Lyle Jean Koontz, Residence at 611 Pleasant Drive, Shorewood, $370,000, Aug. 12.

Coleman Trust to Glen A. and Deanna L. Meadows, Residence at 611 Washington Drive, Shorewood, $417,000, July 30.

White Rose Angels LLC to Amilee Sorensen, Residence at 412 Birch Drive, Shorewood, $392,000, Aug. 29.

Ricky Lee Russell to Kenneth Hartley, Residence at 703 Cottage St., Shorewood, $150,000, Aug. 19.

Anees Azmi to Yetunde Babatunde and Oluwakemi Opashola, Residence at 630 Edgebrook Drive, Shorewood, $318,500, July 24.

William S. Rousonelos to Louis and Dolores Molina, Residence at 524 Ca Crest Drive, Shorewood, $400,000, Aug. 8.

Derek Messenger to Thomas J. Hoban and David Lippner, Residence at 712 Sunset Lane, Shorewood, $230,000, Aug. 13.

Will County Sheriff to Jan Lukanus, Residence at 1012 Phelps Lane, Shorewood, $268,400, Sept. 3.

Robert J. Zielinski to Ahmad Hamoudeh, Residence at 500 S. Brookshore Drive, Shorewood, $351,500, Aug. 13.

Wilmington

Brian Wandless to Blake Favero, Residence at 2108 Woodview Drive, Wilmington, $130,000, Aug. 1.

Khaled Khalil to Beth A. Clark, Residence at 66 Birch Lane, Wilmington, $195,000, Aug. 1.