September 29, 2024
Shaw Local
Will County property transfers: May 10 to Sept. 3, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Scott A. Fauque to Rohit Tunga and Nagashree Mundgemane, Residence at 6 Sage Court, Bolingbrook, $580,700, July 24.

Mohammed Ali Shamsi to Jolian Yousuf, Residence at 445 Yorkshire Square, Bolingbrook, $269,000, July 31.

Valentin Sprinceana to Marcel Circhelan, Residence at 517 Larkspur Drive, Bolingbrook, $360,000, July 19.

Grant W. Mitchell to Sophie Elizabeth Katele, Residence at 481 Davinci Circle, Bolingbrook, $230,000, June 25.

Steven Quinn to Mike Avalos and Chhuyin Dam, Residence at 1533 Envee Drive, Bolingbrook, $305,000, Aug. 20.

Kyle Black to Decarri D. and Jasmine G. Westbrooks, Residence at 524 Cottonwood Circle, Bolingbrook, $375,000, July 18.

Mantas Kalnenas to Olatokunbo K. and Aisha E. Fashawe, Residence at 155 Brookwood Lane E, Bolingbrook, $480,000, Aug. 14.

Life With Dignity Guardian Inc. to Yissela Velazquez and Yeral Kalel Marte Jimenez, Residence at 233 Buli Lane, Bolingbrook, $280,080, Aug. 22.

528 Truman Street LLC to Mahmoud Okash, Residence at 528 Truman St., Bolingbrook, $481,000, Aug. 6.

Ronald Hilliard to Omar Baruc Useche Chacon, Residence at 244 Oakridge Court, Bolingbrook, $325,000, Aug. 21.

Carl A. Brown to Vitalii Protsiuk, Residence at 254 Homewood Drive, Bolingbrook, $368,000, Aug. 16.

Stech Trust to Ebubechukwu and Ethalle Ukeka, Residence at 174 S. Cranberry St., Bolingbrook, $460,000, Aug. 19.

Richard E. Kurtzweil to Andrew and Yan Goodwin, Residence at 607 Cleavland Drive, Bolingbrook, $685,000, Aug. 2.

Muhammad Z. Shamsi to Imad Qureshi, Residence at 502 Falmore Lane, Bolingbrook, $300,000, Aug. 1.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Srikar Goud Beemagouni and Swetha Kadur, Residence at 1888 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $880,544, Aug. 23.

Eugene G. M. Nederpel to Wenping Wang, Residence at 159 S. Cranberry St., Bolingbrook, $370,000, Aug. 30.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Shue Yu and Weizhai Chen, Residence at 435 Bluebell Drive, Bolingbrook, $373,000, July 25.

Rosa L. Dawson to Andrei Matchevici and Oksana Tyha, Residence at 420 Delaware Circle, Bolingbrook, $538,000, July 9.

Henry Blum to Samuel and Alisia Puzzo, Residence at 421 Charlestown Drive, Bolingbrook, $400,000, July 3.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ramachandran Thangaraj and Chidambara Selvi Ramachandran, Residence at 537 Ivory Lane, Bolingbrook, $769,317, Aug. 16.

Ronald E. Lintz to Abdul Ahad Shafi and Farah Kahn, Residence at 713 Lindsey Lane, Bolingbrook, $576,000, Aug. 7.

David P. Anderson to Zarif Al Khan and Sayeda Khatija, Residence at 1121 Four Seasons Lane, Bolingbrook, $430,000, Aug. 23.

Susanne Bacigalupe to Wenping Wang, Residence at 395 Callery Drive, Bolingbrook, $330,000, July 26.

Nathaniel J. Ladwig to Abdel Ouaheb Moulaihcene, Residence at 301 Pierce Court, Bolingbrook, $365,000, Aug. 20.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Bing Li, Residence at 433 Bluebell Drive, Bolingbrook, $399,462, July 25.

Maria Rodriguez to Dominik and Omni Kompare, Residence at 443 Sullivan Circle, Bolingbrook, $266,500, June 28.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Kexin Carhart, Residence at 437 Bluebell Drive, Bolingbrook, $384,086, July 25.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Corina Klowatyj, Residence at 437 Callery Drive, Bolingbrook, $375,000, June 27.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Craig E. and Joyce B. Wahlgren, Residence at 439 Bluebell Drive, Bolingbrook, $381,573, July 26.

RCF 2 Acquisition Trust to Alvin L. Dyer, Residence at 439 Wildflower Way, Bolingbrook, $357,500, Aug. 13.

Braidwood

Kelsi McMahan to Kurt Kolodziej, Residence at 496 W. Bergera Road, Braidwood, $271,000, Aug. 28.

Sara L. Anderson to Jonathan E. and Jennifer J. Lewandowski, Residence at 412 S. Carol Lane, Braidwood, $360,000, Aug. 12.

Andew M. Sckulski to Braden Bankes, Residence at 138 N. Countryside Court, Braidwood, $250,000, Aug. 24.

James J. Wagner to Dale and Kim Vogelsanger, Residence at 592 N. Washington St., Braidwood, $50,000, Aug. 1.

Channahon

Faron W. Connor to Jeffrey Medill, Residence at 22621 S. Deal Ave., Channahon, $270,000, June 15.

Christopher Venice to Julia C. and Douglas A. Adamic, Residence at 26108 W. Woodland Court, Channahon, $442,500, Aug. 7.

Core Homes LLC to Jerman and Nora Briceno, Residence at 25740 W. Stonechase Court, Channahon, $506,360, Aug. 19.

Crest Hill

John Gromos to Carrie Ruettiger, Residence at 1802 Willow Circle Drive, Unit C, Crest Hill, $225,000, July 8.

Michael A. Stachura to Daniel Edward and Mary Ellen Hull, Residence at 16462 Buckner Pond Way, Crest Hill, $289,900, Aug. 30.

Adam C. Landry to Edward Michael and Mary Ann Lebel, Residence at 16335 Carver Lake Court, Crest Hill, $250,000, Aug. 21.

Daniel A. Rakowski to Willantony Alburjas Naranjo, Residence at 1604 Hosmer Lane, Crest Hill, $180,000, July 25.

Adriana L. Valdez to Ethan M. Burnoski, Residence at 21456 Carlton St., Crest Hill, $275,000, Aug. 22.

Cynthia Nielsen to Cristin J. Omeara, Residence at 1510 Pioneer Road, Unit 3, Crest Hill, $165,000, Aug. 13.

Ivan Robles to Alejandro and Adriana Valdez, Residence at 21469 Prestwick Drive, Crest Hill, $360,000, Aug. 13.

Michael Bailey to Luis and Elizabeth Fernandez, Residence at 21460 Loch Lane, Crest Hill, $265,000, Aug. 16.

Frankfort

Jeffrey T. Walker to Thomas E. Hewitt III and Rachel R. Hewitt, Residence at 540 Butternut Trail, Frankfort, $771,250, Aug. 7.

Michele Jones to Daniel and Regina McKenna, Residence at 424 Illinois Road, Frankfort, $440,000, July 17.

Sarida A. Emola to Kitam Awwad, Residence at 19761 S. Edinburgh Lane, Frankfort, $265,000, Aug. 27.

Richard J. Rozanski to Gintautas and Asta Sitkauskas, Residence at 552 Hackberry Road, Frankfort, $330,500, June 20.

Donald J. Carlson to Adrienne Johnson, Residence at 19926 Crystal Lake Way, Frankfort, $390,000, July 29.

Toni Spada to Kathlyn Nudi, Residence at 59 Old Frankfort Way, Unit 315, Frankfort, $321,000, July 22.

Homer Glen

Skourlis Jr. Trust to Brandon P. Bonko, Residence at 14031 S. Trails End Drive, Homer Glen, $430,000, Aug. 30.

Jamie L. Kuntson Zahora to Brian and Anastasia Francis, Residence at 15509 S. Janas Parkway, Homer Glen, $665,000, July 12.

Charles J. Utlak to Nicole M. Zeuske, Residence at 13608 W. Briarwood Drive, Homer Glen, $365,000, Aug. 30.

Joliet

Ashley Fountain to Tiffanee Peterson, Residence at 632 Oakview Ave., Joliet, $283,000, July 24.

Rajshun Stovall to Lady V. Diaz Zamora, Residence at 301 Dwight Ave., Joliet, $263,000, July 28.

Maria E. Salinas to Reyes Velasquez, Residence at 643 Francis St., Joliet, $122,065, Aug. 2.

Araceli Jaramillo Miranda to Jasmine Castro Peralta and Juan J. Ramos, Residence at 1515 Marquette Road, Joliet, $250,000, Aug. 29.

Kyle A. Matuszewski to Michael Napier and Liza Saad, Residence at 6617 Eich Drive, Joliet, $350,000, July 31.

Morgan E. Vogt to Douglas E. Engelhart and Elizabeth Engelhart, Residence at 3130 Jo Ann Drive, Joliet, $310,000, Aug. 26.

Evan Banasiak to Andrea I. Cortes Gonzalez and Steven Gutierrez, Residence at 6720 Legacy Pointe Court, Joliet, $435,000, Aug. 20.

Julie F. McClernon to Bertha Calderon Razo and Karla Y. Cervantes Calderon, Residence at 2114 Marmion Ave., Joliet, $195,000, Aug. 20.

Carlos Medina to Susan A. Degner and Brian G. Demumbrum, Residence at 7000 Cornwall Drive, Joliet, $365,000, July 29.

Robinson Trust to Jose G. Hernandez Gutierrez and Johanna M. Fermin Jimenez, Residence at 1201 Waverly Place, Joliet, $260,000, Aug. 20.

Susan McNamara to Kenneth E. and Lois A. Leonard, Residence at 4328 O’sullivan Drive, Joliet, $295,000, July 18.

Eugene E. Clark Jr. to Hugo Urbina Rodriguez and Lizbeth Diaz, Residence at 1100 Ann St., Joliet, $310,000, Aug. 7.

Carol L. Blazekovich to Michael G. and Alexandra J. Howard, Residence at 715 Cowles Ave., Joliet, $227,500, Aug. 2.

Ignacio Cerritos Jr. to Luis Manuel Alvizo Campos, Residence at 416 Elmwood Ave., Joliet, $185,000, July 19.

Joseph T. Zazzetti to Jesse Davis and Sarah Wilson Davis, Residence at 109 Caterpillar Drive 2B, Joliet, $182,000, Aug. 30.

DG Enterprises LLC Joliet LLC to Samuel Okyere, Residence at 719 Henderson Ave., Joliet, $230,000, July 29.

Midwest Care Management NFP Tr to Martin and Ana R. Calvillo, Residence at 437 Davison St., Joliet, $75,000, July 2.

Jeremy McDole to Harley Hanes III and Helen Elizabeth Beatty, Residence at 512 Fairlane Drive, Joliet, $380,000, July 18.

Nicholas Bulin to Daniel and Chelsea Smith, Residence at 525 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, $247,400, July 24.

Peter Ranstead to Hanh Nguyen Le and Stephen Tanis, Residence at 5914 Winterhaven Drive, Joliet, $390,000, July 17.

Immacolata Attolico to Mazher Jaddi, Residence at 523 Wilcox St., Joliet, $140,000, July 30.

Lemke Trust to Marcos D. Franchini, Residence at 2612 Fairway Drive, Joliet, $276,000, Aug. 26.

Adrian Daniel Santiago to Eder Mendoza Jimenez and Jenna Mendoza, Residence at 576 Spring Leaf Drive, Joliet, $270,000, Aug. 15.

Shanahan Trust to Zachary Clifford, Residence at 5 Sunset Lane, Joliet, $290,000, Aug. 12.

Spring Mill Property Management to Ma Guadalupe Alcantar Dominguez and Yessica Gutierrez Alcantar, Residence at 513 Campbell St., Joliet, $236,000, May 10.

Kristofer Kelin to Jacob and Elizabeth Brouch, Residence at 511 N. Prairie Ave., Joliet, $180,000, July 12.

Kendall Partners Limited to Eder Manzo and Alfredo Garcia Chavez, Residence at 531 Algonquin St., Joliet, $115,500, July 15.

Kamille S. Harris to Ponciano Vargas, Residence at 560 Spring Leaf Drive 415, Joliet, $270,000, May 30.

Mitchell Schaben to Curtis and Amanda Ellis, Residence at 417 S. Midland Ave., Joliet, $366,000, June 20.

Martin Rubio to Michael P. North II and Viridiana North, Residence at 501 W. Marion St., Joliet, $365,000, Aug. 7.

Kameron Davis to Analyn Gomez and Adrian Aguilera, Residence at 205 Wildwood Lane, Joliet, $250,000, Aug. 5.

Cynthia Warta to Hana Choi, Residence at 4307 O’sullivan Drive, Joliet, $345,000, Aug. 29.

Kenedi Price to Toby Turner, Residence at 6012 Autumn Oaks Drive, Joliet, $355,000, Aug. 1.

Lemont

Jason Splitt to Christian S. Ruiz, Residence at 19 Povalish Court, Lemont, $105,500, July 29.

John Stecyna to Ryan and Lisa Laning, Residence at 1188 Notre Dame Drive, Lemont, $920,000, Aug. 13.

Mary Lynn Vasvery to Giedre Prichard and Ricardas Taujanskas, Residence at 358 Keepataw Drive, Lemont, $350,000, Aug. 12.

Teton Dev LLC to Lillian and Mitchell L. Balek, Residence at 12263 Prospect Drive, Lemont, $764,500, Aug. 15.

Dominic Reynolds to Henry M. and Nicole A. Hillstrom, Residence at 502 Porter St., Lemont, $362,000, June 28.

Matthew S. Studebaker to Zachary T. Williams and Summer L. Atkins Sandoval, Residence at 618 Czacki St., Lemont, $296,000, July 24.

Teton Development LLC to Shaun R. and Hannah K. Abraham, Residence at 12199 Prospect Drive, Lemont, $1 million, Aug. 13.

Lockport

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Robert D. and Vicki A. Welty, Residence at 17506 W. Windemere Circle, Lockport, $431,998, May 21.

Joseph M. Kreten to Adrian and Rouhaifa Aguayo, Residence at 16629 W. Apache Drive, Lockport, $391,900, Aug. 20.

D & H Property Co. LLC to Douglas Levin and Emmi Allagaeuer Levin, Residence at 602 S. State St., Lockport, $461,500, Aug. 22.

Hass Trust to Dennis O. Williams Jr., Residence at 614 Jaquays St., Lockport, $425,000, Aug. 14.

Clausen Investments LLC to Jatziri Mendez and Jocelyn Lazcano, Residence at 418 S. State St., Lockport, $330,000, July 25.

Pierson Trust to Jessica Chavez and Carol Flores, Residence at 603 Katherine St., Lockport, $260,000, July 22.

Fannie Mae to Cassidy Cronholm, Residence at 550 E. 12th St., Lockport, $205,000, Aug. 14.

Richard J. Wisniewski Jr. to Ethan and Bryan Hartnell, Residence at 601 E. 10th St., Lockport, $188,000, July 25.

Delmar Micucci to Adam Galara, Residence at 431 Connor Ave., Lockport, $265,000, Aug. 21.

Manhattan

James B. Salla to Marina Ledezma and Enrique G. Lara Leon, Residence at 14031 W. Bruns Road, Manhattan, $400,000, July 31.

Distinctive Homebuilders Limited to Donna and Leopoldo Jimenez, Residence at 24009 S. William Drive, Manhattan, $648,000, Aug. 23.

Bartolo Mojica to Alex J. Parks and Alexis L. Corcoran, Residence at 24717 S. Dart Road, Manhattan, $297,000, Aug. 26.

Emilie Harvey to Savannah Emmett Harvey, Residence at 15353 Kenmare Circle, Manhattan, $282,500, Aug. 22.

Daniel Paul Meyer to Emilie Margaret Harvey, Residence at 16135 Carlow Circle, Manhattan, $435,000, Aug. 23.

Mokena

Hood Trust to Troy W. White, Residence at 11712 197th St., Mokena, $290,000, Aug. 14.

Albert J. Genovese to Frank and Mary Ann Schreiner, Residence at 19617 Cambridge Drive, Mokena, $270,000, June 19.

New Lenox

Kurz Trust to Derek and Ana Hultquist, Residence at 2391 Kingfisher Lane, New Lenox, $479,900, Aug. 30.

Kenneth M. Gerk to Ryan Shannon, Residence at 717 Southgate Road, New Lenox, $370,000, Aug. 12.

Will Cook Investments Group LLC to Mercedes Jairala, Residence at 523 Waverly Court D, New Lenox, $242,000, July 30.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Mary Jo Koelbl, Residence at 525 Caledonia Drive, New Lenox, $510,226, Aug. 29.

William Middleton to Thomas Keenan, Residence at 5 Nelson Road, New Lenox, $465,000, Aug. 21.

Arthur H. Katzmann IV to Trevor W. Blackburn and Savannah Switzer Blackburn, Residence at 535 W. Michigan Road, New Lenox, $449,000, July 29.

Michael Robin Schaefer to Yousef Alatawneh, Residence at 720 Buckboard Drive, New Lenox, $345,000, July 17.

Camelot Homes Inc. to Erik A. Knezevich and Mary Saralyn Knezevich, Residence at 1010 Kinley Drive, New Lenox, $808,601, Aug. 30.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Michael and Carli Lobraco, Residence at 545 Caledonia Drive, New Lenox, $517,400, Aug. 20.

Cynthia A. Buflin to Kimberly J. and William F. Garner, Residence at 491 Lexington Road, New Lenox, $465,000, Aug. 5.

Adam Pomeroy to Edward D. Islas, Residence at 1842 Cornell Drive, New Lenox, $412,500, Aug. 28.

Plainfield

Trio Investments LLC to Jaime Rojas, Residence at 1910 Castle Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $200,000, Aug. 19.

Neil Christiansen to Salvador and Alejandra Manrique, Residence at 6106 Stafford St., Plainfield, $338,000, July 22.

Brian W. Hooey to Hasan Khamisi and Sharifeh Mottagh Rashid, Residence at 6406 Breckenridge Drive, Plainfield, $403,000, July 16.

Deborah L. Attardo to Joel Ruiz Ruiz, Residence at 14804 S. Budler Road, Plainfield, $340,000, Aug. 21.

DB Mim I LLC to Michael Matthews and Renny A. Sugianto, Residence at 14053 S. Hartland Drive, Plainfield, $308,000, Aug. 28.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Sonia D. and Brittnee N. Alford, Residence at 6707 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $439,990, July 26.

Matthew Nalle to Azeam Anjum, Residence at 13929 Trillium Lane, Plainfield, $545,000, July 26.

Connolly Capital LLC to Sumrah Anum, Residence at 6713 Bazz Drive, Plainfield, $400,000, Aug. 22.

Olteon Trust to Jeffrey M. and Carol A. Kasnick, Residence at 13642 S. Magnolia Drive, Plainfield, $277,000, July 8.

Mark Nichols to John and Debra Perella, Residence at 13409 S. Lake Mary Drive, Plainfield, $732,800, Aug. 22.

Adam Jarosz to Darya Batsko, Residence at 12453 Falcon Drive, Plainfield, $558,000, Aug. 23.

Debra Sawyer to Michael and Megan Jozwiak, Residence at 6804 Whisper Glen Drive, Plainfield, $450,000, July 31.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Deyda A. Renteria Limas and Edgar Trujillo Arvizo, Residence at 6805 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $454,990, Aug. 21.

Bilmer X. Manriquez to Mihaela Valac and Pavel Darii, Residence at 7000 Creekside Drive, Plainfield, $275,500, Aug. 5.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to David J. Wunar, Residence at 6703 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $427,940, July 19.

Deal Trust to Nicholas A. and Brittany S. Smith, Residence at 25616 W. Sunnymere Drive, Plainfield, $549,900, Aug. 19.

Syed Saahir S. Ahmed to Nileshkumar Niranjanbhai Patel and Nisha Nileshkumar Patel, Residence at 4425 Old Meadow Court, Plainfield, $365,000, Aug. 22.

John H. Wright to Yuriy Halambets, Residence at 4516 Hedge Row Court, Plainfield, $364,900, June 29.

Jessica Guzick to Joseph G. Tan, Residence at 2604 Canyon Drive, Plainfield, $235,000, Aug. 28.

Melanie Lodder to Victor and Natalia Istratii, Residence at 5003 Syracuse Court, Plainfield, $260,000, July 22.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Vikram and Anu Tandon, Residence at 25716 W. Rocky Creek Road, Plainfield, $515,000, Aug. 30.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Ashly R. Horvath and Patrick R. Giantomasso, Residence at 25648 W. Maurice Lane, Plainfield, $612,864, Aug. 30.

SFR Acquisitions 4 LLC to Javier Hernandez Robles and Elvia C. Hernandez, Residence at 5924 Glass Pointe Circle, Plainfield, $349,900, July 25.

Melissa Pesce to Shawn P. Johnson, Residence at 5017 Elmira Court, Plainfield, $279,000, Aug. 16.

Kathleen M. Barry to Jingfang Ren, Residence at 24043 Pear Tree Circle, Plainfield, $255,000, Aug. 28.

Charles C. Matthews to Michael and Danielle Vollmer, Residence at 23815 W. Lockport St., Plainfield, $340,000, Aug. 30.

Tyler Carnes to Hassan and Angelica P. Raoof, Residence at 5301 Oakbrook Drive, Plainfield, $368,000, Aug. 2.

Sandra L. Devos to Barbara Jean and Lynn M. Scheimann, Residence at 21633 W. Empress Lane, Plainfield, $328,500, Aug. 30.

Jason S. Tkalec to Denise Regan, Residence at 21255 Silktree Circle, Plainfield, $312,500, Aug. 23.

Ben Henderson to Rogedyque Hemilembolo Ngassa, Residence at 5615 Kimberly Drive, Plainfield, $385,880, July 8.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Dennis Vaughn Azarcon Lumintac and Charity Grace Rudico Pedron, Residence at 2004 Legacy Pointe Blvd., Plainfield, $468,990, Aug. 26.

Eric Bearden to Elda Moreno, Residence at 5448 Sugarloaf Court, Plainfield, $245,000, July 12.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Peera Reddy Palakolanu and Venkata Sowjanya Katikireddy, Residence at 25708 W. Rocky Creek Road, Plainfield, $625,870, Aug. 28.

Rockdale

Georgene Papesh to Wilson Duran Ramirez and Diana Lucia Gonzalez Garces, Residence at 631 Hays St., Rockdale, $230,000, Aug. 9.

Romeoville

Marilyn Theil to Annetta Ward, Residence at 674 Cadillac Circle, Romeoville, $290,000, June 24.

Cap Real Estate LLC to Vytautas Oliskevicius, Residence at 281 S. Oak Creek Lane, Romeoville, $270,000, Aug. 21.

Mymy Chin to Tamika L. Taylor, Residence at 425 Laurel Ave., Romeoville, $255,000, Aug. 1.

Nicholas Gary Schlereth to Sebastian Palczynski and Cristina Rodriguez, Residence at 31 Freesia Drive, Romeoville, $240,000, June 6.

Leslie B. Ahlers to Fortino Gervacio Hurtado and Ana Martinez, Residence at 423 Arnold Ave., Romeoville, $270,000, Aug. 12.

Feroz A. Khan to Salma and Sonia Jimenez Morales, Residence at 707 Yates Ave., Romeoville, $305,000, Aug. 12.

Benjamin D. Padal to Antonio Guzman Fabian and Rangel De Guzman, Residence at 419 Kenyon Ave., Romeoville, $260,000, July 24.

Miguel Rosales Carrillo to Ariana and Omar Ibarra, Residence at 129 Dahlia Drive, Romeoville, $365,000, Aug. 19.

Trethewey Trust to Diana Vazquez, Residence at 138 Ambassador Ave., Romeoville, $292,000, Aug. 26.

Victoria Luz Sanidad to Bijoy Matthew and Santhini Koikarakalathil, Residence at 60 Kenilworth Ave., Romeoville, $360,000, July 21.

Gora Trust to Beatriz Adriana Ramirez Martinez and Roberto Ruis Puntos, Residence at 609 Driftwood Ave., Romeoville, $371,400, Aug. 6.

Daniel Kubkowski to Daniel Hernandez, Residence at 613 Poplar Ave., Romeoville, $367,000, July 24.

Shorewood

Kimberley Stenson to Eleanor Mares and Lyle Jean Koontz, Residence at 611 Pleasant Drive, Shorewood, $370,000, Aug. 12.

Coleman Trust to Glen A. and Deanna L. Meadows, Residence at 611 Washington Drive, Shorewood, $417,000, July 30.

White Rose Angels LLC to Amilee Sorensen, Residence at 412 Birch Drive, Shorewood, $392,000, Aug. 29.

Ricky Lee Russell to Kenneth Hartley, Residence at 703 Cottage St., Shorewood, $150,000, Aug. 19.

Anees Azmi to Yetunde Babatunde and Oluwakemi Opashola, Residence at 630 Edgebrook Drive, Shorewood, $318,500, July 24.

William S. Rousonelos to Louis and Dolores Molina, Residence at 524 Ca Crest Drive, Shorewood, $400,000, Aug. 8.

Derek Messenger to Thomas J. Hoban and David Lippner, Residence at 712 Sunset Lane, Shorewood, $230,000, Aug. 13.

Will County Sheriff to Jan Lukanus, Residence at 1012 Phelps Lane, Shorewood, $268,400, Sept. 3.

Robert J. Zielinski to Ahmad Hamoudeh, Residence at 500 S. Brookshore Drive, Shorewood, $351,500, Aug. 13.

Wilmington

Brian Wandless to Blake Favero, Residence at 2108 Woodview Drive, Wilmington, $130,000, Aug. 1.

Khaled Khalil to Beth A. Clark, Residence at 66 Birch Lane, Wilmington, $195,000, Aug. 1.

