New pizza restaurant opens in Plainfield

The Clifton bar and wood-fired kitchen is now open at 24136 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield.

According to its Facebook page, The Clifton merges the “refinement and elegance of city dining with the hospitality and connectivity of our community.”

“Our menu reflects small plates, fresh salads, wood fired pizzas, thoughtful mains, skillful cocktails, beer, and an array of wines,” according to The Clifton Facebook page.

For a menu and more information, visit thecliftonrestaurant.com.

