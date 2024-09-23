New Lockport Metra station bakery set to open in October

The Midwest SOARRING Foundation aims to teach and advocate for Native American history and culture through a cultural center in Lockport by the Metra Station. (Alex Ortiz)

Lockport — Nicola’s Heavenly Cucina will officially open at the Lockport Metra Station on Oct. 19.

According to a Facebook post from the bakery owner Nicole Pavlinic, renovation in the shop—including the installation of a new bread oven specially ordered from California—will begin next week. The oven will be used to make the bakery’s signature sourdough treats which include various flavored loaves and English muffins.

In addition to the sourdough creations, Nicola’s Heavenly Cucina will also specialize in a variety of traditional Italian baked goods and cookies.

Pavlinic noted that the week of Sept. 28 will be the last opportunity for customers to place preorders before the bakery’s grand opening, citing a need “to get prepped and get our employees trained accurately” before the public opening.

The bakery will likely have a “soft opening” in the days leading up to the grand opening, but hours have not been announced.

The new bakery will take the place of Springview Sweets in the Metra Station, located at 133 W. 13th Street, and will focus on baked goods and coffees made with more natural, healthy, and high-end ingredients.

Pavlinic wrote in her post that the coffee in the shop is Sumatra decafe which she described low acidity and air roasted in small batches to make it smoother, while the baked goods are made with organic premium flour and European, grass-fed butter, and homemade bourbon vanilla extract.