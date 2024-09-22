Lincoln-Way East volleyball takes 2nd at Wheaton Classic: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls volleyball
Lincoln-Way East takes second at Wheaton Classic: The Griffins finished runner-up at the Wheaton Classic after losing to Benet in the championship match. Lincoln-Way East is now 10-3 on the season.
Minooka goes 1-2 on Day 2 at Wheaton Classic: Minooka lost to Sandburg 25-17, 25-23 before beating Oswego East 25-22, 25-20. It lost its final match match to Geneva 25-23, 25-18. Kendall Kozak (33 kills, 68 assists, six aces) and Ella Carlson (29 kills, 10 blocks) led the way.
Lemont wins silver bracket at Wheaton Classic: Plenty of local teams were on hand for the Wheaton Classic with Lemont winning the silver bracket. Lemont defeated Waubonsie Valley 25-9, 25-19 before beating Wheaton North 28-30, 25-21, 25-20. It won the silver bracket championship over Lyons 25-10, 19-25, 25-23.
Plainfield North takes 22nd at Wheaton Classic: Plainfield North was in the bronze bracket and started the day with a loss to Nequa Valley. The Tigers beat Harlem before falling to Yorkville in the 21st-place match.
Providence takes third at Oak Lawn, celebrates coaching milestone: Providence Catholic took part in the Oak Lawn Invite and finished third. Bigger than that, however, was a milestone for coach Lee Rucinski, who earned his 300th career victory.
Romeoville wins silver bracket at Oak Lawn: The Spartans took first at the Oak Lawn Invite and moved to 9-7 after an impressive day.
Boys soccer
Lemont 3, Oak Lawn 1: Lemont won in South Suburban Conference play.
Hinsdale South 4, Providence Catholic 1: Jimmy Piko scored on a penalty kick in the 50th minute, but that was all for the Celtics in the loss.
Lincoln-Way West 5, Kankakee 2: The Warriors scored four goals in the first half to pick up the win. Sam Irigoyen had two goals as Lincoln-Way West improved to 5-2-2 on the season.
Joliet Central splits games at Warrior Classic: The Joliet Central Steelmen started Saturday with a 4-2 win over Zion-Benton before falling to Harlem 2-2 on penalty kicks.
Plainfield North wins Plainfield Classic: The Tigers defeated East Aurora in the semifinals and beat Oswego East 2-1 in the final.
Coal City 4, Morris 1: The Coalers bounced back from a Thursday loss with a solid showing Saturday. Dane Noffsinger had a goal and an assist.
Lockport 7, Plainfield South 1: Lockport coasted to a win over Plainfield South.
West Aurora 5, Romeoville 2: West Aurora defeated Romeoville by three goals.
Reed-Custer 8, St. Anne 1: Reed-Custer ran away with a win against St. Anne.
Girls golf
Lincoln-Way West finishes fourth at PCHS Invite: The Warriors finished with a 336 as a team, and Peyton White took fourth as an individual with a 74.
Boys cross country
Minooka finishes third at own invite: Out of 14 teams, Minooka finished third with 37 points. Nico Cimino finished second in the first flight with a time of 15:23. Ryan Resar and Carter Wikoff finished first in their respective flights.
Among other local competitors, Bryce Counihan of Lincoln-Way Central finished first in the second flight at 15:41. Jack Galminas of the Knights finished first in the third flight.
Girls cross country
Minooka finishes second at own invite: Minooka took second with 14 points. Maya Ledesma was first place in the first flight with a time of 17:29. Taya Gummerson and Sam Hulick finished first in their respective flights.
Lincoln-Way West finishes 42nd at Notre Dame Invite: The Warriors competed against a very crowded field. Chloe Miller ran her best time on varsity.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way West puts up strong showing at Lockport: The Lockport Invitational saw the Warriors put up a good effort. Lily Kulhan took third in Flight A singles and Emily Tigchelaar was fifth. Sydney Rutkowski finished second in Flight B singles.
Girls swimming
Joliet Township finishes first at LWWWC: Joliet took first with a team score of 417. They finished first in 11 of the 37 events. Lincoln-Way West was third with 333 points and Lemont was fifth at 223.