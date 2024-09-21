Minooka police arrest 2 people after threat directed at students of Minooka Intermediate School

The Minooka Police Department arrested two people Friday after investigating “a report of a threat directed toward the students at Minooka Intermediate School, according to a news release from the department.

The threat was determined to be not viable. Nevertheless, Minooka police followed up with a student and parent at the family’s home, according to the release.

Minooka police conduct these follow-ups “with any threat of school violence or any threat involving a potential weapon,” according to the release.

The follow-up led to Minooka police executing a search warrant in the 200 block of Menominee Street because of the nature of the threat and because the parent was unwilling to fully cooperate.

The parent was arrested on charges of violation of the Firearms Child Protection Act and all unsecured firearms were removed from the home, according to the release.

The student, a juvenile, was arrested and booked on a charge of felony disorderly conduct and released.