Lincoln-Way East Soccer wins, volleyball wins two: Wednesday’s Hearld News Sports Roundup

Boys soccer
Lincoln-Way East 6, Chicago University 0: At Frankfurt, six different Griffins scored as East rolled in the nonconference match. Aiden Shaughnessy, Alexander Soliz, Kamden Williams, Josh Mensching, and Samuel Hernandez were among the goal scorers for East (9-1).
Lincoln-Way West 2, Thornton 2: At Harvey, Karter Kelderhouse and Sam Irigoyen netted goals for the Warriors in the nonconference draw. Cohen Cox assisted on each goal for West (4-2-2).
Nazareth Academy 2, Joliet Catholic 0: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers were blanked by the Roadrunners to drop to 2-7-2, 0-2 in the East Suburban Catholic.
Reed-Custer 6, Grant Park 1: At Braidwood, Brady Shultz and Mason Vasil each scored twice as the Comets cruised to the nonconference win. Gio Baldo and Jayden Bustos added solo tallies for RC (3-6).
Plainfield North 9, Montini 0: At Plainfield, as part of the Plainfield North Invite, the Tigers crushed the Broncos. North improved to 5-2-4 on the season.
Rochelle 6, Morris 0: At Morris, Morris fell to 3-6-1 overall, and 0-1 in the Interstate Eight with the loss to the Hubs.
Girls volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Marist JV 0: At Wheaton, the Griffins started the Wheaton South tournament with a 25-7, 25-14 romp over the Marist JV team.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Minooka 1: At Wheaton, in the second match of the day, East outlasted the Indians, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18. The win advanced the Griffins to the Gold Bracket on Saturday where they will face IC Catholic. East improved to 8-2 on the season.
Minooka 2, Marist JV 0: At Wheaton, the Indians finished their day with a 25-23, 25-11 win to move into Saturdays Silver Bracket. Minooka will face Sandburg.
Metea Valley 2, Plainfield North 0: At Wheaton, the Tigers fell to the Mustangs, 25-9, 25-13 at the Wheaton South Tournament.
Geneva 2, Plainfield North 0: At Wheaton, North fell in two games to the Vikings, 25-10, 25-12. North will play in the bronze pool on Saturday against Neuqua Valley.
Lemont 2, Harlem 0: At Wheaton, Lemont closed out its day with a dominating, 25-9, 25-7 win over the Huskies.
Wheaton-Warrenville South 2, Lemont 0: At Wheaton, the host Tigers defeated Lemont, 25-12, 25-18. Lemont will face Waubonsie Valley in the silver bracket on Saturday.
Seneca 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At Seneca, the Lady Irish bumped their record to 15-2 with a 25-8, 25-6 win over the Panthers.
Boys golf
Joliet Catholic 151, Plainfield Central 155: At Joliet, Quinn Swienton shot a four-under, 32 to take top honors and lead the Hilltoppers to the nonconference win.
Lincoln-Way West 161, Andrew 179: At New Lenox, on senior day, the Warriors seniors led the way. Charlie Stream carded a 40, but Drake Been shot a 39 to earn medalist honors.
Girls golf
Seneca 207, St. Bede 232: At Peru, the Lady Irish improved to 14-1 this fall with the win over the Bruins. Piper Stenzel earned medalist honors for Seneca shooting a 46.
Joliet Central 158, Oswego Co-Op 159: At Joliet, freshman Leah Duensing drained a winding, six-foot putt to lift Joliet to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Jersy Hauert shot a career-best 35 to lead the Steelmen. Duensing shot a personal best 42 as they improved to 7-1 in league play.