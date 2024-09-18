September 17, 2024
Joliet West wins third straight in flag football: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Minooka wins first soccer game of the season.

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls flag football

Joliet West 19, Andrew 6: The Tigers move to 5-2 on the season with their third consecutive victory. The JV team also won, 20-0.

Girls volleyball

Lockport 2, Plainfield Central 0: Lockport won by a score of 25-12, 25-17. Olivia Maier (three kills, two blocks), Mikayla Marshall (four kills) and Malley Green (seven assists, four aces) led the way.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Tri-Point 1: GSW got the win 26-28, 25-19, 25-21. Liv Siano (seven kills, two aces, seven digs, 19 assists), Maddie Simms (eight kills, eight digs, seven assists) and Kayla Scheuber (23 digs) paced the Panthers.

Coal City 2, Herscher 0: The Coalers moved to 9-7 overall and 4-1 in the ICE with a victory. The final score was 25-16 and 25-14. Sydney Larson had 25 assists, three digs, three kills and two aces.

Boys soccer

Providence 8, Montini 1: It was a dominant victory for the Celtics, who had six players score goals. They were led by Jimmy Piko, who had a hat trick and two assists.

Plainfield Central 4, Plainfield South 0: The Wildcats scored the victory.

Minooka 3, Joliet Central 0: Minooka picked up its first win of the season. Three different players scored, while Ethan Koranda had two assists.

Reavis 3, Lemont 1: Lemont’s lone goal was scored by Vincenzo Mancini.

Plano 3, Coal City 1: The Coalers fell to their old conference rival.

Boys golf

Joliet Catholic 165, Marian 198: The Hilltoppers were led by Quinn Swienton with a 36.

Streator 148, Reed-Custer 210: Streator won the dual to clinch the ICE regular-season title.

Coal City 175, Peotone 182: Coal City was led by Joe Hasse with a 40, while Peotone’s Jerry Carlson also carded a 40.

Girls golf

Seneca wins quad: The Irish put up a score of 200, just ahead of Dwight’s 203. Bella Dinelli of Dwight finished first with a 42, while Seneca was led by Piper Stenzel’s 45. Watseka (227) and Iroquois West (240) also competed.

Girls tennis

Lincoln-Way East 6, Lincoln-Way West 1: Lily Kulhan was West’s winner, moving to 8-1 on the season while West is 5-3 as a team.

