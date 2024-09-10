September 09, 2024
Lincoln-Way Central volleyball beats Crete-Monee: The Herald-News Monday roundup

Lincoln-Way Central volleyball gets a victory, and more

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls volleyball

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Crete-Monee 1: The Knights won 25-14, 21-25, 25-11 to move to 4-5 on the season. Morgan Kozlowski (12 kills, five aces, five digs), Ava Birmingham (15 digs, 2.17 serve receive and Kaitlyn Hedrich (26 assists) led the way.

Lincoln-Way East 2, Montini 0: The Griffins got a big win thanks in large part to Brooklyn Ritter (14 assists), Tania Maddox (nine kills) and Alaina Polard (nine kills).

Boys soccer

Herscher 3, Morris 2: Morris got goals from Grant Sparrow and Griffyn Cowell and assists by Chris Ochoa and Connor Ahearn.

Boys golf

Plainfield Central takes fourth at Lemont Invite: The Wildcats placed fourth out of 14 teams with Nolan O’Brien finishing fourth out of 85 with a score of 76.

Plainfield North was ninth as a team with Patrick Cosgrove taking seventh with a score of 78. Plainfield East’s Evan Orlet was eighth with a 79. The host team finished sixth, but Joey Scott won first as an individual with a score of 4-under-par 68.

Peotone loses dual to Streator: Scores were not available for this game.

Girls golf

Joliet Township wins triangular: Joliet scored 162 as a team and got the victory. Sophia Podmolik finished first with a score of 38, a personal record. Jersy Hauert and Nina Mayfield finished second and third, respectively.

Plainfield Central finished second with a score of 198, led by Yami Gonzalez, who tied for third with 42. Plainfield South scored 232 as a team and was led by Hayden Justis with a 49, tied for seventh.

Girls tennis

Yorkville 5, Minooka 2: Minooka fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.

