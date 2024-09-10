Lincoln-Way Central volleyball beats Crete-Monee: The Herald-News Monday roundup

Girls volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Crete-Monee 1: The Knights won 25-14, 21-25, 25-11 to move to 4-5 on the season. Morgan Kozlowski (12 kills, five aces, five digs), Ava Birmingham (15 digs, 2.17 serve receive and Kaitlyn Hedrich (26 assists) led the way.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Montini 0: The Griffins got a big win thanks in large part to Brooklyn Ritter (14 assists), Tania Maddox (nine kills) and Alaina Polard (nine kills).
Boys soccer
Herscher 3, Morris 2: Morris got goals from Grant Sparrow and Griffyn Cowell and assists by Chris Ochoa and Connor Ahearn.
Boys golf
Plainfield Central takes fourth at Lemont Invite: The Wildcats placed fourth out of 14 teams with Nolan O’Brien finishing fourth out of 85 with a score of 76.
Plainfield North was ninth as a team with Patrick Cosgrove taking seventh with a score of 78. Plainfield East’s Evan Orlet was eighth with a 79. The host team finished sixth, but Joey Scott won first as an individual with a score of 4-under-par 68.
Peotone loses dual to Streator: Scores were not available for this game.
Girls golf
Joliet Township wins triangular: Joliet scored 162 as a team and got the victory. Sophia Podmolik finished first with a score of 38, a personal record. Jersy Hauert and Nina Mayfield finished second and third, respectively.
Plainfield Central finished second with a score of 198, led by Yami Gonzalez, who tied for third with 42. Plainfield South scored 232 as a team and was led by Hayden Justis with a 49, tied for seventh.
Girls tennis
Yorkville 5, Minooka 2: Minooka fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.