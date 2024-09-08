Volunteers welcome at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on 9/11

Two American flags fly over headstones of members of the armed forces at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Individuals and groups are invited to the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood for a day of service Sept. 11.

Volunteers will clean headstones and “beautify” the cemetery to honor veterans on 9/11, also known as Patriot Day, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Participants should dress casually – but respectfully – for outdoor weather, according to the release. Don’t wear open-toe shoes or tank tops, and keep pets at home.

Adults must accompany all children younger than age 14.

For information, call Ron Casteel at 815-423-9958.