September 08, 2024
Shaw Local
Volunteers welcome at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on 9/11

Adults must accompany all children younger than 14

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Two American flags fly over headstones of members of the armed forces at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on Saturday, July 29.

Individuals and groups are invited to the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood for a day of service Sept. 11.

Volunteers will clean headstones and “beautify” the cemetery to honor veterans on 9/11, also known as Patriot Day, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Participants should dress casually – but respectfully – for outdoor weather, according to the release. Don’t wear open-toe shoes or tank tops, and keep pets at home.

Adults must accompany all children younger than age 14.

For information, call Ron Casteel at 815-423-9958.

