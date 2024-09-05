Construction at Illinois Route 53 and Route 7 in Will County slated to start in September

The work at Illinois Route 53 and Illinois Route 7 in Will County will begin Monday, Sept. 16 weather permitting, and the Illinois Department of Transportation advises drivers to expect delays through the area. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Will County — Intersection improvements at Illinois Route 53 and Illinois Route 7 in Will County are slated to begin Monday, Sept. 16, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The $2.7 million project - where Lockport, Crest Hill, and Romeoville meet - includes modifying the existing intersection of IL Route 53 (Independence Boulevard) and IL Route 7 (Renwick Road) to include an additional dedicated left turn lane on southbound Route 53, installing new modernized traffic signals, new guardrails, and improved drainage, according to a news release from IDOT.

The work is anticipated to last more than a year and is scheduled to be completed in late 2025.

At least one lane in each direction will remain open on both Routes 53 and 7 throughout the construction process, according to IDOT.

Traffic flows along the Ninth Street (Illinois Route 7) bridge in Lockport in this file photo. The bridge meets with Illinois Route 53 on the west side of Lockport where Renwick Road begins. (Eric Ginnard)

The work will begin on Sept. 16, weather permitting, and IDOT advises drivers to expect delays through the area. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to reach their destinations, or budget extra time to get through the construction zone.

Flaggers and signage will be present to direct traffic in the work zones.

For regular updates on traffic and road conditions from IDOT, drivers can visit gettingaroundillinois.com or follow IDOT on social media.

The project is part of IDOT’s $33.2 billion Rebuild Illinois plans, which include improvements to over 3,200 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge over the next six years.