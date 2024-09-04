Will County residents can apply for low-income energy assistance

The Will County Center for Community Concerns (WCCCC), as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their utility bills (gas and electric). (Shaw Media)

Will County — The Will County Center for Community Concerns has announced a new funding program to assist eligible, low-income households with energy bills through the Will County Energy Assistance Program.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding can be used to pay for natural gas, propane or electric bills and furnace assistance for homes with inoperable heating systems.

Applications for assistance open Oct. 1 for adults older than 60; individuals with disabilities; families with children ages 5 and younger; and households that have been disconnected from their utilities, have a disconnection notice or have less than 25% left in their propane tanks.

All other eligible households may begin applying Nov. 1.

According to the announcement from WCCCC, applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 15, 2025, or until funding is exhausted. Propane customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as the prices of propane increase during the winter months.

In order to receive benefits, households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty line, although households that receive a one-time benefit may reapply during the program year for a reconnection assistance or furnace assistance benefit if necessary.

Monthly income guidelines for eligibility can be found at liheapillinois.com.

Applications can be submitted in person at the WCCCC’s office at 2455 Glenwood Ave. in Joliet and at outreach locations, which take place at DuPage Township from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and in University Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Applications also can be sent by mail and email.

Along with an application, residents must submit proof of gross income from all household members for the month before, proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification numbers for all household members, a copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the previous 30 days, a copy of rental agreement (if applicable) including landlord contact information, and any other documents needed as determined by a resident’s housing situation.

WCCCC said residents without a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification number still can apply but will need to seek specific advice from the organization.

WCCCC encourages residents with questions about the program or about eligibility for LIHEAP low-income discount gas rates to visit www.wcccc.net or call its office.