JTHS Athletic Boosters’ 18th annual golf outing tees off Sept. 8

The Joliet Township High School Athletic Boosters Club’s 18th annual golf outing will tee off at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Inwood Golf Course, 3200 W. Jefferson St., in Joliet. Registration begins at 7 a.m. on the day of the outing.

Tickets are $125 a person, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, range balls, drinks, lunch, longest drive and closest to the pin contests, raffles and prizes. Tickets are available online.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the JTHS Boosters in support of Joliet West’s and Joliet Central’s athletic budgets.