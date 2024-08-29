Hidden Lakes in Bolingbrook hosts September scavenger hunt

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook by participating in a bilingual scavenger hunt from Sept. 1 through Sept. 29, 2024 (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Sept. 1. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike – 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Take part in a 35- to 45-minute yoga session and a 35- to 45-minute hike along scenic trails. Bring a yoga mat, water and hiking shoes. This free event is intended for ages 14 and older. Register by Saturday.

The Case of the Missing Acorn – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete. Solve Squirrel’s missing acorn mystery with clues as you take a nutty journey around the campus. After solving the mystery, return to the nature center for a prize. This free event is intended for all ages.

Fishing for Trash – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 8, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. Celebrate Earth Month and earn a gift by picking up litter around the preserve. Visit The Tackle Box bait shop to get a bucket, a picker and a treat when you return a full bucket. This free event is intended for all ages.

Scavenger Hunt at Hidden Lakes – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, Sept. 1 to 29, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm. Stop by The Tackle Box bait shop to pick up your guide to una busqueda del tesoro, or “a scavenger hunt” in English. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, some of the nature items on the scavenger hunt are listed in Spanish. Travel around the preserve in search of the items while learning a little bit of the Spanish language. Bring in a completed scavenger hunt sheet to the bait shop to receive a dulce, or “sweet treat.” This free event is intended for all ages.

Meet a Beekeeper – 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Plum Creek Nature Center. Meet Mike Rusnak, a local beekeeper with 15 years of experience, to discuss the art of beekeeping. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or learn more about the world of bees. This free event is intended for all ages.

Sunrise Paddle – 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Lake Chaminwood Preserve in Channahon. Enjoy a tour of Lake Chaminwood as the sun rises. Previous kayaking experience is required, as this is a recreational program, not an instructional one. This program costs $20 a person and is intended for ages 13 and older. Register by Sept. 5.

Night Hike – Bats – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen. Discover the diversity of bats during this guided hike. Meet at Hawthorn Grove Shelter. This free event is intended for ages 10 and older. Register by Sept. 4.

Take It Outside – Wauponsee Walk – 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Sugar Creek Preserve in Joliet. Come out for a seasonal hike as part of the Take It Outside Challenge, which is available on the free Goosechase smartphone app. Meet fellow challenge participants while collecting points, tips and tricks. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by Sept. 7.

Living History Encounter – Music and Dancing – Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Learn how people living in 1750 had fun with dancing, music and other activities. This free event is intended for all ages.