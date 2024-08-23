Joliet Township girls golf trips Minooka: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

JOLIET – Joliet Township High School’s girls golf team scored a 163-181 win against Minooka on Thursday on its home course at Inwood.
Jersy Hauert of Joliet Township was match medalist with a round of 39. She was followed by teammates Grayce Featherston (40), Nina Mayfield (41) and Sophia Podmolik (43).
Leona Trevino led Minooka with a round of 43.
Lincoln-Way West 166, Homewood-Flossmoor 204: Lincoln-Way West got a round of 38 from Peyton White, a 39 from Sydney Pohlmann, and a 40 from Reilly Carlson en route to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
BOYS GOLF
Lincoln-Way East 145, Lincoln-Way West 154: Carmine Moccio led Lincoln-Way East to the victory with a round of 34, while teammate Nico Mancini shot 35. Blake Lord and Colin Bettenhausen each shot 38 for the Griffins.
Seneca 173, Reed-Custer 201, Serena 201: At The Creek in Morris, Ryker Terry took match medalist honors for Seneca with a round of 40. He was followed on the scorecard by Keegan Murphy (41), Grant Siegel (44) and Raiden Terry (48).