Joliet teen missing since January, police seek assistance in finding her

Photos of Carson McCarty, 17, of Joliet, who has been missing since Jan. 20, 2024, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. Photos provided by courtesy of the sheriff's office. (Photos provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in January in Joliet.

Carson McCarty, 17, of Joliet, was last by her family on Jan. 20 in the 1600 block of Washington Street in Joliet, according to Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles. He said McCarty is a “chronic runaway.”

The sheriff’s office first received information regarding McCarty’s disappearance in May.

“Attempts of locating her have been unsuccessful. We are asking the public to contact us if you have any information about her whereabouts,” sheriff officials said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Carson is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carson may have been spotted near Larkin Avenue and Jefferson Street in Joliet, as well as Princeton Street and Luther Avenue in the Fairmont neighborhood of Lockport.

An acquaintance of Carson reported she may be staying in northwestern Indiana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on McCarty should contact Will County Sheriff’s Detective Josh Lane by phone at 815-727-8574, extension 4948, or by email at jlane@willcosheriff.org.