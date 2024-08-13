Will County Forest District Board OKs $1 million land deal to expand McKinley Woods

The 533-acre McKinley Woods is located in Channahon along the I&M Canal, close to where the DuPage, Kankakee and Des Plaines rivers merge to form the Illinois River. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Will County Forest Preserve District Board has approved a land purchase that would expand McKinley Woods in Channahon.

The board voted Aug. 8 to acquire land known as McDonald’s farm at cost of $1,037,400, which will be paid for with proceeds from a $25 million bond issue approved by the board in 2019, according to a release posted by the forest preserve district.

The district did not acquire in this deal an adjacent 10-acre parcel that has a home on it which will be finalized at a real estate closing later this year, according to the forest preserve district.

The 57-acre McDonald’s land is on the east side of McKinley Woods Road, west of the Des Plaines River and south of the ComEd utility corridor. The preserve’s Frederick’s Grove access area is located south of the new parcel where McKinley Woods Road dead ends.

“This acquisition will better allow us to access and maintain existing portions of McKinley Woods that were almost physically impossible to reach in the past,” Colleen Novander, the Forest Preserve’s director of planning and land preservation, said in the release on the district’s website. “This property will allow for better management of the entire preserve.”

The land expansion will make restoration efforts and other land management activities at the woods easier to accomplish, according to Andrew Hawkins, the forest preserve district’s director of conservation.

The 533-acre McKinley Woods, which is part of the Des Plaines River preservation system, was acquired between 1931 and 2004. It is located along the I&M Canal, close to where the DuPage, Kankakee and Des Plaines rivers merge to form the Illinois River.

McKinley Woods also is home to Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, which is located at the Kerry Sheridan Grove access area.

Earlier this summer, the forest preserve district board approved a $50 million bond plan that will be used to add as many as 1,250 acres to district-owned land, along with converting 3,500 acres of farm land it now holds into preserves. It will also be dedicated towards extending existing trails and expands parking lots to accommodate increased use at preserves.