Hinsdale Hospital donates equipment to support Brookfield Zoo Chicago

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale has donated two blood washers to Brookfield Zoo Chicago to support a research project that could lead to a national frozen red blood cell bank for zoos across the country.

The two IBM 2991 Blood Cell Processors are in good working condition and were seldom used due to changes in the blood supply industry. UChicago Medicine AdventHealth has a strong relationship with Brookfield Zoo Chicago and has previously donated equipment to support its veterinary team.

Brookfield clinical veterinarian Dr. Lily Parkinson plans to use the machines for a research project to determine if animal red blood cells can withstand freezing, thawing and machine washing and remain viable for transfusion to an animal of the same species.

“If thawed red blood cells survive the cleansing by the donated blood washers, we will have the necessary evidence to seek funding for a modern blood processing machine,” Parkinson said in a news release. “This machine could prepare, freeze, thaw, wash and prepare red blood cells for transfusion.”

“We’ve been doing all these processes by hand for the research project. These donated machines will at least handle the washing part, making our work more efficient,” she added.

If successful, Brookfield Zoo Chicago could establish a frozen red blood cell bank, benefiting its animals and many others across the US.