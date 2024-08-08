Lockport Fire Fest showcases some local history along with music, food and tours

Fire Fest will run from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 10th and State Street in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Come out to downtown Lockport on Saturday and explore its historic downtown area in the city inaugural Fire Fest event.

“It’s basically a celebration of the Great Fire of 1895 and rebuilding the community in the same year after the fire,” said Steve Winters, president of Main Street Lockport.

The Great Fire of Lockport happened on Aug. 10, 1895, when a “spark from a roofer’s tool set off a conflagration that burned half of downtown Lockport,” according to Main Street Lockport, one of Fire Fest’s organizers.

Fire Fest will run from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 10th and State streets in Lockport.

Features of Fire Fest include live music, beer garden, Fire Fest exhibits, Great Fire history tours, modern and vintage fire engines, food court, local artists, bounce house, s’mores station, kids coloring, storytelling, and the opportunity to drink, dine and shop at more than establishments.

A free, 36-minute documentary “Picture This: Lockport in Ashes” will be shown at 3 p.m. at ROXY Lockport.

“Historic districts are a rare breed,” Winters said. “And we just want to show anybody who has some interest in history what a vibrant community looks like.”

Although Fire Fest could have focused solely on the history of Lockport’s great fire, organizers “just wanted to go that extra step” by emphasizing the celebration, too, Winters said. That’s the reason for the festival.

“We wanted to get the entire community involved,” Winters said. “This is an interesting place to be.”

Free valet parking for Fire Fest is available at 11 Street.

For more information, visit visitlockport.com/fire-fest.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Lockport Fire Fest

WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: 10th and State streets, Lockport.

ETC: Live music, beer garden, Fire Fest exhibits (including “Lockport in Ashes” at ROXY Lockport), Great Fire history tours, modern and vintage fire engines, food court, local artists, bounce house, s’mores station, kids coloring, storytelling, and drink, dine and shop at more than 30 establishments. Free valet parking at 11 Street.

INFORMATION: Visitlockport.com/fire-fest.