Will County names first director to lead its mental health board

The Will County Community Mental Health Board has hired Tenna Mackey as its first executive director.

Mackey will lead the day-to-day operations of the board - also known as the 708 Board - which is tasked with evaluating and improving community mental health services in Will County, including the treatment of mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use, according to a news release from the county.

“The board is very happy to welcome Teena Mackey to our team as the Executive Director,” Mental Health Board President Katrina Jones said in the release. “Ms. Mackey comes to the team with experience that will help us progress and be successful with providing services to the community. She has shown that she is ready to get things started and is a great addition to the board.”

As executive director for the Will County 708 Board, Mackey will implement and administer the plans and policies of the board, managing its day-to-day activities. She will work with community partners to maximize the impact of mental health, developmental disabilities, and substance use disorder services for Will County residents, according to the release.

“The Community Mental Health Board will change the landscape of available services to those living with a mental health condition, substance use challenge, or a developmental disability in Will County,” Mackey said in the release. “It is my honor to serve the 708 Board and the residents of Will County to affect that change.”

The Community Mental Health Board was approved by Will County voters by referendum in the 2022 general election.

Mackey previously served as executive director of National Alliance for Mental Illness Will Grundy, where she managed mental health services and coordinated all operations.

She has also served as a NAMI Will Grundy affiliate and volunteer member since 2007, serving as its president from 2014 to 2023. She has served on the Will County Board of Health since 2019.

Mackey’s mental health service career began with Cornerstone Services in 2007, where she began as an entry level case worker and progressed to a community support team specialist. She then served as manager of residential services at Help at Home and coordinator of community housing at Cornerstone Services.

In addition, she has also served for 15 years in a variety of public recreation management positions.

She has served as member services coordinator for the village of Orland Park, superintendent of recreation for Lockport Township Park District, director of health and wellness for the cillage of Niles Family Fitness Center, superintendent of special facilities at the Skokie Park District, and superintendent of recreation for the Joliet Park District.