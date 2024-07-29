Joliet Kidz Fest offers children's activities but also health checks

The Kidz Fest returns to downtown Joliet on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

The festivities will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Will County Lot at 302 N. Chicago St. Joliet.

The event is free and for children over 2 years old. Activities include roller skating, inflatables, pony rides, magic shows, touch-a-truck, face painting. bubbles, slime station, temporary tattoos, games, and pinatas.

But Blue Cross Blue Shield also will be onsite with “Health Row” where families can receive wellness checks, and vaccinations. For more information, visit jolietccp.com/kidz-fest.

