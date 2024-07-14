Stike Out Pancreatic Cancer night at Joliet Slammers game

Fans fill Duly Health and Care Field during the Joliet Slammers home opener Friday May 10, 2024 at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

For nearly 20 years, Audrey Montalto of Plainfield has raised money and awareness for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network through her community ambassador program Time for Hope.

Time for Hope will host its annual Strike Out Pancreatic Cancer night with the Joliet Slammers at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet on Saturday, July 20. Montalto started the Slammers event in 2011.

The Strike Out Pancreatic Cancer night begins at 5:30 p.m. with a pancreatic cancer survivor throwing out the first pitch, Montalto said. The actual game starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 each or $20 for tickets plus a T-shirt.

Audrey Montalto shows off her photo quilt of her parents Gene and Millie Majka, both of them passed away due to pancreatic cancer, along with photos of her in-laws on Thursday June 27, 2024 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

Montalto started raising money in 2005 in honor of her parents Gene and Millie Majka of Orland Park. The couple did everything together – including battling cancer of the pancreas.

Both Gene and Millie Majka were diagnosed in 2004 and underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments together, Montalto said.

Both Gene and Millie Majka died 11 days after Time for Hope Benefit Concert, Montalto said. Gene Majka died Sept. 4, 2005. Millie Majka died on Sept. 6, 2008.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Strike Out Pancreatic Cancer night

WHEN: Saturday, July 20, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Duly Health and Care Field, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet,

TICKETS: $15 each or $20 for tickets plus a T-shirt. Deadline for T-shirts is July 6. To purchase, email Audrey Montalto at timeforhope@sbcglobal.net or text her at 815-922-3068.

INFORMATION: Visit pancan.org.