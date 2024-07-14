Foundation donates $33,400 for Will County forest preserve projects

The Nature Foundation of Will County presented a $33,400 donation check to the Forest Preserve at the District to be used for a variety of programs and projects. Pictured (from left) are Forest Preserve District Board President Annette Parker; Board Commissioners Elnalyn Costa and Jackie Traynere; Nature Foundation Executive Director Tara Neff; Forest Preserve Executive Director Ralph Schultz; and Board Commissioner Julie Berkowicz on June 13. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Nature Foundation of Will County presented a $33,400 donation check to the Forest Preserve at the District to be used for a variety of programs and projects.

The funds were presented at the Forest Preserve District Board meeting on June 13.

The money will be used for:

The donations are designed to protect nature and inspire discovery, said Tara Neff, the Foundation’s executive director.

Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. ((Photo by Forest Preserve staff Anthony Schalk))

Neff encouraged people to support the Foundation’s ongoing fundraising efforts.

Another way to support the Foundation is to purchase native plants during the Summer Blooms Native Plant Sale.

The pop-up sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 4, at Isle a la Cache preserve.

Additional plant sales will take place at forest preserve events including Hummingbird Fest, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township; and Fall on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Riverview Farmstead Preserve in Naperville.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s annual Hummingbird Festival & Nature Celebration will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Proceeds from nature-themed merchandise available for purchase at OutsiderThreads.com and at Forest Preserve events also benefit the Foundation.

The foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), so all donations are 100% tax deductible. In the past decade, the Foundation has donated around $1.4 million to the Forest Preserve District in support of education, recreation and conservation programs including habitat restoration work, art and interpretation initiatives, traveling exhibitions and preserve amenities for the public.

Lake Chaminwood loop trail work

A portion of the Lake Chaminwood Preserve loop trail in Channahon is closed for a Forest Preserve District path connection and fishing pier project.

The back section of the Lake Chaminwood Preserve loop trail that is closest to the canal trail also will be closed for the duration of the project. Barricades and signs have been posted on the trail. Anyone who disobeys the closure signs and barricades could be ticketed.

The loop trail closure is necessary as work takes place to construct a 0.25-mile paved path extension that will link the Forest Preserve District’s Lake Chaminwood loop trial to the 61.5-mile, state-owned I&M Canal trail via a 90-foot bridge over the canal. Also, two accessible fishing piers are being built, one on the east lake and one on the west lake.

Construction vehicles installing the 90-foot bridge over the canal at Chaminwood Lake in Channahon on April 19. (Provided by Will County Forest Preserve District)

Lake Chaminwood is the planned southern terminus of the DuPage River Trail. Connecting Lake Chaminwood to the I&M Canal State Trail now will allow for the regional DuPage and I&M Canal trails to be connected in the future.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-August.