Plainfield man found guilty of murder in 2019 Romeoville robbery

Dieonte Sparks, 24, of Plainfield has been convicted of murder for his role in a 2019 robbery, the Will County State’s Attorney Office announced on Friday.

Authorities said another person fired the shot that killed the victim. But Sparks was tried for his accountability in the crime.

The robbery and shooting occurred in Romeoville on March 30, 2019 during what was supposed to be a drug deal, according to the news release from the state’s attorney’s office.

Reginald Harris of Joliet and another man were there to sell cocaine to Sparks and were parked in a car the 1700 block of Sierra Trail, according to the release. Sparks entered the car through a back door to rob Harris’s companion while another man stood outside, according to the release.

Sparks pistol-whipped Harris’s companion, and the other man outside the car shot Harris in the stomach, according to the release. Harris was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from the shooting.

A jury after a five-day trial also found Sparks guilty of two counts of armed robbery, two counts of robbery and unlawful possession of a shotgun barrel less than 18 Inches, according to the release.

His sentencing date is set for Sept. 25. Sparks is eligible for a prison sentence of 35 to 75 years on the murder count and 21 to 45 years on the armed robbery counts, according to the state’s attorney’s office.