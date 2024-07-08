Crest Hill homicide victim identified by coroner

A 30-year-old man from Crest Hill was identified as the victim of a homicide that occurred in the city.

Cody Houlihan was pronounced dead at 10:25 a.m. on Sunday in the 2400 block of Red Oak Trail in Crest Hill, according to a statement on Monday from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Houlihan’s death is under investigation by the Crest Hill Police Department and Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

Crest Hill city officials have released scant details about the incident on their Facebook page. They’ve only said a “homicide/death” investigation was being conducted in the 2400 block of Red Oak Trail and it was an “isolated incident.”