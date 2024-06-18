Isle a la Cache in Romeoville hosts trail trivia, museum day

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its event schedule for the week of June 17. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Summer Solstice Paddle – 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Monee Reservoir in Monee. This recreational paddle will tour and explore the lake as the sun sets. End the night with a roaring fire and roast s’mores. BYOB to toast the new season; beer or wine only. Tandem kayaks and canoes are available. Bring your own kayak for a reduced fee. This event is for those ages 21 or older and costs $20 per person or $10 per person without watercraft rental. Register by phone at 708-946-2216 by Monday, June 17.

Trailside Trivia – 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Test your nature knowledge during this trivia program led by naturalists. Play solo or as a team. Participants can bring adult beverages; beer or wine only. Light snacks will be provided. This free event is for those ages 21 or older. Register by June 18.

Fishing for Trash – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from June 21 to June 30 at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. Pick up some litter in the preserve to make the site look better and prevent wildlife injuries. Check in at the front desk for a bucket and grabbers. Fill the bucket and return it to earn a treat from the Tackle Box. This free event is for all ages.

Museum Campus Day – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Isle a la Cache Museum. Drop in for a self-guided exploration of the campus. Visit the 18th century-era Traders Cabin or peek inside the Native American longhouse. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called the area home. This free event is for all ages.

Midnight Madness – 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 22, at Monee Reservoir. Enjoy nighttime fishing when fish become more active due to cooler water. Bring a flashlight and bug repellent. The concessions building will be open, but no boat or equipment rentals will be available. This free event is for all ages.

Where the Wildflowers Are – 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 23, at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen. Join a naturalist on a hike to find wildflowers and hear stories of how they were named, their uses through time, and other lore and legends. This free event is for those ages 10 or older. Register by June 21.