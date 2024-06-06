Will County Board OKs landfill consultant contract for ex-state tollway chairman

A truck turns into the Prairie View Recycling and Disposal Facility, which is owned by Will County. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Will County Board in a divided vote this week approved a contract to hire Robert Schillerstrom, a prominent Republican figure who formerly headed the state tollway board and is an ex-chairman of the DuPage County Board, as a landfill adviser.

In a lengthy debate over his hiring at a special board meeting Tuesday, Schillerstrom’s name was hardly mentioned.

Board members questioning Schillerstrom’s hiring at times seemed not to be familiar with his background, although he has been a prominent enough figure in the Republican Party that Schillerstrom made a bid for governor in 2010 before dropping out of the primary campaign.

“I have no idea who this man is other than he’s a lawyer,” board member Mica Freeman, D-Plainfield, said at one point.

Schillerstrom now is a private attorney, whose public prominence has faded since he resigned from the Illinois Toll Highway Authority in 2019 as Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker took office. He had been appointed by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2015.

Robert Schillerstrom

A contract paying Schillerstrom $15,000 for three months was approved in a 12-6 vote. The contract includes an option for extension after three months.

Several Democrats questioned Schillerstrom’s expertise in landfills.

Schillerstrom’s former status as chairman at the tollway authority and chairman of the DuPage County Board was never mentioned in the discussion.

Board Chairwoman Judy Ogalla, R-Monee, came closest when she described Schillerstrom’s credentials as being a former County Board member in DuPage County, which has two landfills.

“He is somebody who has worked in this situation before,” Ogalla said. “He is experienced in landfill situations.”

Ogalla and other Republicans said they needed a consultant because county staff was not giving them information they needed.

“I just don’t understand what’s going on with the landfill,” board member Mark Revis, R-Plainfield, said. “I feel when I ask questions no one has any answers.”

Will County is considering expansion of its Prairie View landfill in Wilmington, which has been operating for 20 years and is expected to reach capacity in another 10 years.

Schillerstrom will serve as a consultant to the county board’s Landfill Committee.

“I think it’s important for the committee to feel it’s getting unbiased advice,” board member Daniel Butler, R-Frankfort, said.

The hiring of Schillerstrom reflects one more partisan divide in county government. Landfill oversight falls under the duties of County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, a Democrat.

The County Board, which is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, however, will have a say in the future of the landfill.

Revis said Schillerstrom’s appointment was being questioned “for what I think may be political reasons.”

Will County Board Member Mark Revis, R-Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Democrats said they did not see a need for a consultant to provide the Landfill Committee with information it could get from staff.

Board member Natalie Coleman questioned the merit of Schillerstrom’s credentials.

“I need to know other than being a board member in a county with two landfills what this person is going to do that our staff is not doing,” Coleman said. “That’s us, too. We’re in a county that has landfills, and we’re on the board.”

The County Board did not put out a request for proposals for the consultant contract.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Tatro advised the board that a request for proposals was not required because Schillerstrom’s $15,000 contract is below the $30,000 threshold that would trigger a formal process for a hiring for professional services. But she noted there could be an issue if the contract is renewed to bring its value to $30,000.