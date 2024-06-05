Free concerts return to Joliet’s Bicentennial Park on Thursday

Crowds listen to a summer Concert on the Hill at Joliet's Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. The summer concert series celebrates its 50th year in 2024. (Provided by Joliet Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park)

Joliet’s Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre begins its 50th season of free Concerts on the Hill at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 6 and and the series continues each Thursday evening in June, July and August.

The grand opening lineup is a tradition: the Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra, the champion Joliet American Legion Band.

Find your favorite lawn chair and blanket to relax on the big hill by the waterfront at 201 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Joliet.

Concessions will be available, courtesy of Lightning Concessions, who will be bringing out the grill for the opening concert on June 6.

A cash bar will also be available, including a specialty drink “The Golden Nifty Fifty” – lemonade, choice of spirit and a dash of edible gold glitter, according to the release from Bicentennial Park. A version will also be available for those under age 21. No outside alcohol is allowed.

Picnic baskets are welcome. To celebrate 50 years and what the concerts have meant to the community, people are invited to share their special memories. Free parking is available in the park and south of Jefferson Street.

For more information go to www.bicentenialpark.org, bipark@joliet.gov or call 815-724-3761