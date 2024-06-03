Beer & Bourbon Fest a fundraiser for Will County Habitat for Humanity

Mike and Kathy Trizna pose for a photo at their Chicago Street Pub located in downtown Joliet on Thursday May 30, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The musical lineup at the Will County Habitat for Humanity’s Beer & Bourbon Fest this year is reminiscent of Joliet’s former Hopstring Fest.

That festival featured local music artists, food and craft brewing companies close to Joliet. Mike Trizna, who co-owns with his wife Kathy Trizna the Chicago Street Pub in Joliet, a venue known for showcasing primarily original local music, coordinated the former Hopstring Fest.

The Beer & Bourbon Fest will feature 18 beer samplings and three bourbon samplings, live music on two stages, food, outdoor games and vendors with products that go “with the whole beer and bourbon experience,” said Nicole Murray, executive director of Will County Habitat for Humanity.

By coming out and supporting this event, 100% of your good time is helping out veterans. That’s what’s most important.” — Nicole Murray, executive director, Will County Habitat for Humanity

“We say the forecast is sunny with a chance of beer and bourbon,” Murray said, adding that the event will take place in rain or shine.

Rebecca Cutrano (second from right) and her family (from left) John Rizzo, Lisa Rizzo, Natalia Cutrano, Rebecca Cutrano and Paul Cutrano had a great time at the first Will County Beer & Bourbon Fest in 2022 to benefit Will County Habitat for Humanity's veterans program. This year's event is June 8. (Photo provided by Will County Habitat for Humanity)

Two-third’s of the bands that will perform are “ultra local,” and the others are “Illinois local,” said Mike Trizna, who is coordinating the music portion of the Beer & Bourbon Fest. The headliner is The Steepwater Band, which previously opened for Bon Jovi at the United Center in Chicago, Mike Trizna said.

Most of the music performed at the fundraiser to benefit local veterans will be original music, Mike Trizna said.

“People will get the opportunity to hear something they’ve never heard before unless they follow those bands,” he said.

Murray said she hopes the event will raise $150,000 for its veterans program to provide home ownership and home repairs for veterans. And because Blue Ribbon Products Co. underwrote the event, “100% of ticket proceeds goes to the veterans program,” Murray said.

“By coming out and supporting this event, 100% of your good time is helping out veterans,” Murray said. “That’s what’s most important.”

In addition to its veterans program, Will County Habitat for Humanity is building 16 duplexes in Elwood. In addition, the organization is building a single-family home in Elwood, another in Joliet and two in Lockport, Murray said.

Murray loves that Will County Habitat for Humanity’s Beer & Bourbon Fest is a community-centric event.

“The biggest thing I feel the community should know,” Murray said, “is that this is really an event of the community coming together.”

Music lineup

Almost 100 stickers of local bands that Mike Trizna has worked with are displayed on the entrance to Chicago Street Pub located in downtown Joliet on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

SIDE STAGE

Noon – Cheryl Rodey

1 p.m. – Tom and Becky Maslowski

“Tom is a local music teacher,” Mike Trizna said. “As a married couple, they have a nice acoustic duo. They’re capable of doing everything from country to punk. Becky’s voice can hit any octave.”

2 p.m. – Colleen Wild and David Francis

“They are pretty quintessential pop rock,” Mike Trizna said. “They take from every genre.”

3 p.m. – Ryan Hegarty

“He is actually the only double performer,” Mike Trizna said. “His full band Eve Casino will play on the main stage. He’s up and coming and the youngest one hitting the stage – he and his bandmates, anyway.”

MAIN STAGE

Noon – Eve Casino

“If they remind of anything – and I don’t know if they do – it’s a combination of The Doors and the Grateful Dead, old ‘60s psychedelic rock,” Mike Trizna said.

1 p.m. – Righteous Hillbillies

“A staple in the Will and Grundy and Cook counties,” Mike Trizna said. “They’re the kings of Southern rock.”

2 p.m. – Crooked Tails

“Every single one of them is in a different original band. They just got together because every one of them has amazing songwriting skills,” Mike Trizna said. “And so this side project for them turned into something really, really wonderful. I’d put them in the category of the Byrds, Emmylou Harris and the Eagles – a lot of good harmonies and good acoustic guitars.”

3 p.m. – Chicago Blues Angels

“They are recognized as one of the best blues outfits in the Chicago area,” Mike Trizna said.

4 p.m. – The Steepwater Band

“We actually booked them at Chicago Street Pub 16, 17 years ago as a ‘who are you?’ kind of guys. Now they’ve played with just too many famous bands to count,” Mike Trizna said.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Will County Habitat for Humanity Beer & Bourbon Fest

WHEN: Saturday, June 8. VIP admission is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is from noon to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Outside Hollywood Casino, Joliet

TICKETS: $125 (VIP) and $75 (general admission)

INFORMATION: To buy tickets and for information about the VIP package, visit habitatwill.org.