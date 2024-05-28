Join the Galactic Adventure: Star Wars Day at the Joliet Public Library

What does the month of May mean for your Joliet Public Library? It means the possibility of programs outside, more birds and critters passing by the bird cam at the Black Road Branch, summer reading plans are in full swing.

And it means the Joliet Public Library’s “Star Wars” Day is coming. No, I’m not talking about May 4. I am talking about the big downtown “Star Wars”-themed block party that the library hosts. The one that falls on the first Saturday of the month of June and kicks off festival season for Joliet.

That one.

What started with a group of “Star Wars” fans and youth librarians in the early 2010s blossomed into the epic event it is today. Thousands of people of all ages head down for a parade of costumed characters, food vendors, merchandise vendors, “Star Wars” artists/authors and games. As with all library programs, the event is free to enjoy.

The event was started as a way to celebrate literacy and entice young people who love “Star Wars” into the library. What it turned into is an event that captures the essence of the “Star Wars” saga, fostering a sense of community for fans of all ages. It brings people from all over the state and even a few from other corners of our country to downtown Joliet.

Since the success of Joliet’s Star Wars Day is well known and has been for years, there have been other “Star Wars” events cropping up at other libraries. So what makes Joliet’s so special?

We have a wonderful working relationship with the 501st and Rebel Legions, Chicago Jedi, Mandalorian Mercs, The Dark Empire and the R2 Builders Club. With their support and connections, we are able to secure the artists, authors and costumed characters for the parade down Chicago Street. Although our staff and guests are encouraged to dress up, it is the costumers/costume builders who put on the real show. More than 100 cosplayers show up in their “Star Wars” gear for the event each year, and fans always have a blast taking pictures with them and watching them march in the parade.

The library also plans games for kids and has the Digital Media Studio provide its photography talents for photo ops that are out of this world. On display this year will be the Star Wars Doll exhibit, featuring Star Wars dolls in handmade clothing by enthusiast Kathy van Beuniungen. The exhibitor will be at the event on the first floor of the library to talk about her creative process.

We also have fantastic partnerships and/or sponsorships with the city of Joliet, Joliet Township government, Friends of the Joliet Library, Old National Bank, D’Arcy BuickGMC, Heritage Corridor Destinations, Joliet City Center Partnership, Joliet Area Historical Museum, TBS (Today’s Business Solutions), ExxonMobil and Complete Cleaning Co.

Even if you are not the biggest “Star Wars” fan, the event is something to behold. The Joliet Area Historical Museum offers free entrance that day as well as “Star Wars”-themed displays. Food trucks park along the street to offer local fair, and some downtown restaurants participate with specials.

What: Joliet Public Library Star Wars Day

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1

Where: Events and attractions at the Joliet Public Library Ottawa Street Branch, Joliet Area Historical Museum, Renaissance Center and outside on Clinton and Chicago Streets. The parade starts at 11 a.m. in front of the Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St.

Downtown Joliet will truly be transformed into a Star Wars fan fest June 1. To learn more about Star Wars Day, visit jolietlibrary.org/star-wars-day or call the library at 815-846-3124.