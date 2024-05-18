Joliet housing authority has plans for Heritage Place

Michael Simelton is chief executive officer of the Housing Authority of Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

The Housing Authority of Joliet (HAJ) is making plans to redevelop its Heritage Place public housing project as it gets nearly $2.7 million in federal funding.

The project is still about two years away, HAJ CEO Michael Simelton said. But HAJ plans to demolish the existing building and redevelop it as it has at other public housing projects to create the Water’s Edge and Liberty Landing communities.

Heritage Place at 420 N. Bluff St. was formerly known as the John O. Holmes building. It contains about 170 residential units.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, this week announced federal funding for housing authorities in Joliet and others parts of her 14th District.

U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (IL-14) (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The money will be used “build, renovate and modernize public housing,” according to a news release from Underwood’s office.

Simelton said the $2.7 million is HAJ’s annual federal allocation for capital projects.

“It’s definitely more than we expected to get, which I’m happy about,” he said.

The funding is an annual allocation used to make improvements in HAJ buildings.

“Our plan will be to continue to reimagine the housing systems that we manage in a different light,” Simelton said.