Will County Regional Office of Education announces first art scholarship winners

Reed-Custer Principal Chad Klover, art teacher Jessica Baron, Plainfield East Division Chair Cortny Troy, and art teacher Elizabeth Pankau pose with first place contest winner Alexandrea Faurot (center) and her sister. (Provided by Will County Regional Office of Education)

Will County — The Will County Regional Office of Education announced the winners of its inaugural Art Contest Scholarship on May 3.

The Will County ROE sponsored the competition, with the first-place winner receiving $1,000 and the second-place finisher receiving $750.

Alexandrea Faurot, a Reed-Custer High School senior, placed first in the competition for her watercolor painting, while Alexis Anderson, a junior at Plainfield East High School, took second for her acrylic painting entry.

The contest, which Will County ROE Superintendent Dr. Lisa Caparelli-Ruff plans to make an annual event, is meant to help young artists showcase their skills with the possibility of receiving funds towards their college educations.

“We hope to inspire students to explore and express their artistic visions through various mediums, including painting, drawing, and digital art,” the office said in a statement.

“We extend our appreciation to all the participants, teachers, and schools for their dedication to the arts and their support of creativity,” Caparelli-Rough said.

The scholarship art contest is part of the Will County Regional Office of Education’s efforts to promote excellence in education and enhance student learning and success.