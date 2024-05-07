Joliet accepting nominations for Neighborhood Hero Award program

The seal of Joliet in the City Council chamber of City Hall, in Joliet. (Vincent D. Johnson/Vincent D. Johnson - for Shaw Me)

The City of Joliet wants to recognize residents that show great pride in their property and neighborhood through its 2024 Neighborhood Hero Award Program

The program “recognize residents who show civic pride by having outstanding yards,” according to a news release from the city.

Winners get a celebratory yard sign and recognition from the City Council. Nominations are due Monday, June 10.

Criteria for a Neighborhood Hero Award is:

Lawn neat and maintained;

Use of flowers, shrubs, trees, planting beds, hardscaping, and other decorative features;

Exterior appearance of residence must be in good condition;

Landscaping must be resident’s own work;

Garbage cans not visible and no artificial flowers

Nominations must include the address of the property as well as a brief description of the reason for nomination, particularly if there have been obvious improvements to the property, according to the release. Nominations can be sent to the City of Joliet by email or mail.

Email : neighborhoodservices@joliet.gov

Mail: City of Joliet, Attn: Neighborhood Services, 150 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60432

For questions, contact Neighborhood Services Director Michael Sinnet at 815-724-4099 or msinnet@joliet.gov