Man arrested on homicide charges from February crash that killed Joliet couple

Joliet police have arrested the man previously identified for his involvement in the crash that killed a married couple Feb. 18 at Black Road and 129th Infantry Drive.

Jacoby Hamilton, 19, of Crest Hill was arrested on four counts of reckless homicide Friday.

The city of Joliet previously identified Hamilton as the driver in the collision in a civil lawsuit related to damage to a fire hydrant in the crash. But criminal charges were not filed until Friday.

Walter Kretzler III, 65, and Roxane Holt Kretzler, 59, of Joliet were killed in the crash.

According to police, Hamilton and a passenger attempted to flee the scene of the accident. Hamilton was apprehended at the time. The crash was discovered at 2:06 a.m. by a police officer on patrol in the area.

Hamilton was arrested Friday at his residence in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road, the Joliet Police Department said in a news release issued Sunday.

The release included a statement from Police Chief Bill Evans who said, “I commend the diligent work of our officers and detectives who responded to the scene and conducted the follow-up investigation leading to this arrest.”