Joliet Hawk dealership to host 44th annual Corvettes Unlimited Car Club show

Corvettes Unlimited Car Club has announced it will hold the 44th annual Indoor Corvette Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Hawk Chevrolet, 2001 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. (Photo provided by Corvettes Unlimited Car Club)

Corvettes Unlimited Car Club has announced it will hold the 44th annual Indoor Corvette Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Hawk Chevrolet, 2001 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

The event will feature Corvettes in varying vintages and styles, representing all facets of the model’s 70-year history. Cars on display will range from the original 1950s-era models to the latest eighth-generation, high-performance models – including the 650-horsepower, supercharged Corvette Z06 and the race-bred Grand Sport.

Admission for the event is $5 per person with children aged 12 years and younger admitted for free. Vendors will be on site offering Corvette and other automotive memorabilia for sale. Tacos Maui Food Truck will also be on site with a variety of food and beverages available to buy.

Proceeds from the show will benefit local charities, according to a news release from its organizers. For more information, contact Frank Garrone at 815-922-1196 or frankgarrone@elconinc.net.