I-80 lane closures in Shorewood now start Wednesday night

An Interstate 80 sign was on display during a past press conference on the $1.3 billion interstate improvement project that runs from Minooka to New Lenox.

Postponed overnight lane closures on Interstate 80 in Shorewood now are scheduled to start Wednesday.

The work will involve full closures of sections of I-80 at River Road for as long as 15 minutes at 1 a.m. on four nights.

The Illinois Department of Transportation noted that the work will proceed depending on the weather. The work was postponed last month.

IDOT is replacing the River Road bridge over I-80. The lane closures will take place at River Road as steel beams are installed for the new bridge.

The schedule, according to a news release from IDOT:

• At 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane approaching River Road. The eastbound lanes will be completely closed for as long as 15 minutes starting at 1 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

• At 8 p.m. May 13 and 14, eastbound I-80 again will be reduced to one lane approaching River Road. Eastbound lanes will be completely closed for as long as 15 minutes starting at 1 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

• At 9 p.m. May 13 and 14, westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane approaching River Road. Westbound lanes will be completely closed for as long as 15 minutes starting at 1 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 p.m.

The construction of a new bridge at River Road is a $6.3 million project that is expected to be completed in November, IDOT said.

It is part of the $1.3 billion I-80 reconstruction project that runs 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. 30 in New Lenox.