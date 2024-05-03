Illinois State Police release distracted driving enforcement numbers for April

Illinois — Throughout the month of April, Illinois State Police took part in the Distracted Driving Enforcement Program, which provided extra patrol coverage to enforce distracted driving laws.

On May 2, ISP Troop 3 Commander Captain Patrick Manno announced the results of the month-long program held in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties.

Throughout April, ISP officers wrote 149 citations for hand-held phone and device citations, with an additional 20 violations specifically for texting while driving. Officers also provided three written distracted driving warnings, according to a release from ISP.

The 169 districted driving citations accounted for just under half of all the citations written by Illinois State Police in April, which totaled 317. ISP officers also gave an additional 30 written warnings to drivers for other violations throughout the month, according to the release.

The Districted Driving Enforcement Program is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation and aims to help ISP officers “focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws,” according to the release.