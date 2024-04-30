Dramatization on explorer Louis Jolliet coming to Joliet Public Library

Jim Healy, of Joliet, does a one-man play as famed 17th century French-Canadian explorer Louis Joliet. Healy will present the play Wednesday at the Black Road branch of the Joliet Public Library. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Lifelong Joliet resident Jim Healy said he never knew much about Louis Jolliet except that he was a French-Canadian explorer and founder of Joliet.

As an adult, Healy delved into Jolliet’s life through extensive research. Healy will share the fruits of his knowledge, in costume, in his one-hour, one-man play on Wednesday.

Healy will present his “Louis Jolliet: A Solid Path Through Water” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Black Road branch of the Joliet Public Library. The Jolliet Healy will portray is Jolliet at age 55, near the end of his life “reminiscing and talking about his life,” Healy said.

“And it’s a bigger story than just a trip down the Mississippi,” he said.

Healy retired as director of the Office of Family Ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Joliet in September 2019, a position he held for more than 30 years. Healy fell in love with French-Canadian history as an adult, which led him to research Jolliet himself.

Once Healy began researching Jolliet’s, he learned Jolliet wanted to be a priest, played music extraordinarily well and was the father of four sons and two daughters. Healy took trips to Canada and even followed Jolliet’s route from Quebec to the Mississippi River, partly by canoe and mostly by driving alongside it.

Attendees will learn about Jolliet’s thoughts about why the area needed a canal, about how “Mont Joliet” was a guidepost for a voyager coming up the Illinois River and the rich French history that is present in Illinois.

“Apart from the history thing, this is a fascinating story,” Healy said. “And, believe me, it’s got plenty of drama. It’s not just a travel log about inner and outer life as an explorer and what it means to be an explorer. It’s just a fascinating story about this man’s life and not just his trip down the Mississippi.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Louis Jolliet: A Solid Path Through Water.”

WHEN: 7-8 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road, Joliet

ETC: James Healy will present his one-man, one-act semi-biographical play of the life and travels of Louis Jolliet. For adults only.

INFORMATION: Call 815-740-2660 or visit jolietlibrary.org.