Joliet named Tree City, sets Arbor Day celebration

City Arborist Jim Teiber talks about trees with kindergarteners at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School during the Joliet's 2022 Arbor Day celebration. The 2024 ceremony will be held at Carl Sandburg Elementary School. (Bob Okon)

Joliet will host its Arbor Day celebration Friday at Carl Sandburg Elementary School, under the leadership of Principal Dr. Shawn Olson.

Students will participate in a tree planting ceremony with a tree donated by The Fields Nursery, according to a news release from the city.

Winners of the Arbor Day Poster Contest are Alora Calderon (first place), Olga Oslin (second), Selena Salgado (third) and Cayden Greene (honorable mention).

The National Arbor Day Foundation recently recognized Joliet as a “Tree City USA” for the 33rd consecutive year. The city received its ninth Growth Award. This year is the 10th year of the 10-year growing contract that provides 1,000 trees of diverse species for planting in public areas. This yearly planting reduces atmospheric carbon by 65,000 pounds citywide.

Residents may fill out a request for a parkway tree by going to the city’s website, selecting Government-Departments-Public Works-Forestry-Forms.

Experts estimate that 80% of the urban forest in cities are in residential yards, so residents are encouraged to plant trees on their own property to increase the forest canopy.