An Interstate 80 sign was displayed at a Joliet press conference two years ago in which Gov. JB Prirtzker joined others to outline plans for improvements of the highway.

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday postponed lane closures it had announced on Monday for a section of Interstate 80 in Shorewood.

A new schedule was not announced for the work, which was to include complete shutdowns of I-80 for up to 15 minutes at 1 a.m. on two nights to accommodate a bridge replacement at River Road.

The lane closures are planned for the installation of support beams for a new River Road bridge being built over I-80.