Baseball: Lincoln-Way East knocks around Lockport

Lincoln-Way East’s Justyn Hart is greeted at home plate after his 2nd two run homer against Lockport on Monday, April 22, 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

LOCKPORT — The Lincoln-Way East baseball team that arrived at Lockport’s Ed Flink Field had already suffered through nine losses in the first half of the season.

After Monday afternoon’s game was over, it was hard to surmise how that was the case as the Griffins overwhelmed the hosts from Lockport 12-2 in five innings.

Using a combination of a relentless 13-hit attack from its offense and a quietly spectacular pitching performance from Ethan Godlewski, the Griffins (11-9) started strong and finished stronger.

The Griffins lead-off man MJ Schley was hit by a pitch to start the game and Matt Hudik reached on a beautifully placed bunt single from Matt Hudik. Clean-up hitter Justyn Hart then stepped in and did exactly what that role implies as he walloped a three-run homer that easily cleared the left-centerfield fence.

Lincoln-Way East’s Justyn Hart watches the ball clear the fence for a two run homer against Lockport on Monday, April 22, 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

Godlewski went to the mound with a bit of a cushion but nearly gave it right back. Adam Kozak led off the game for Lockport with an infield hit before Colton Benaitis swatted a home run of his own to cut the margin to 3-2.

But instead of sulking, Godlewski locked in and went to work.

He retired the next three batters in order and held Lockport (12-7-1) to just three batters in the second, third and fourth innings, wiping away a third-inning single by Bryce Flood on a double play ball and allowing no other batters to reach until Reese Wellsandt singled in the fifth.

He too was wiped off the ledger on a fielder’s choice ground ball from Joey DalPonte who would reach second base but go no further after Godlewski induced the final two outs of the game to finish with a complete game where he allowed just four hits and issued no walks.

“I knew what I had to do and I knew they were going to come out firing right away,” Godlewski said. “I just had to stop it and put a plug on it. We put up runs and they all backed me up.”

Lincoln-Way East coach John McCarthy wasn’t at all surprised with the performance that his pitcher put forth.

“We took on the personality of our starting pitcher today,” McCarthy said. “Ethan came out ready to go and battled and was in the strike zone and that just set the tone for the entire team.”

Lincoln-Way East’s Ethan Godlewski delivers a pitch against Lockport on Monday, April 22, 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

There was definitely a positive vibe coming from Lincoln-Way East as it tacked on two more runs in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Schley and an RBI single from Tyler Bell and then added another in the third from an RBI single from Zach Beecham to push its lead 6-2.

But the finishing move came in the Lincoln-Way East half of the fourth inning as Hart demolished another offering that landed almost in the same place as the first one for his second homer of the game while Danny Mackey connected for an RBI double, Beecham knocked in another with single and James Rea chased home two more to stretch Lincoln-Way East’s lead to 12-2.

Lockport’s Bryce Flood pitches the Porters only scoreless inning in relief against Lincoln-Way East on Monday, April 22, 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

“It’s been a long time, it probably was T-Ball,” Hart quipped when asked the last time he hit two home runs in a game. “It was just see ball, hit ball. I just had a steady approach. I didn’t expect the day to go how it went, but it was a great day for me though.”

After slipping to 6-8 just a little over a week ago, Lincoln-Way East has now rattled off wins in five of its last six games. Have the Griffins found their groove? McCarthy’s not sure, but he knows the key to making the upswing continue to move in the right direction.

“Every day is a new day, but we feel like we just have to continue or growth in all facets of the game, it is not only the hitting and the pitching but our baserunning and our defense,” McCarthy said. “I think our best days are ahead of us and obviously today was a good day for us, but its baseball and every day its something different. We are just going to keep trying to get better. That’s the key.”