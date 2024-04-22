Second arrest made in shooting that damaged Joliet, Crest Hill businesses

A second arrest has been made in the investigation of a shooting that damaged several businesses in Joliet and Crest Hill, such as Merichka’s restaurant.

Dakhari Jaudon, 22, of Joliet, has been identified by Joliet police detectives as one of the suspects involved in the April 2 shooting in the 600 block of Theodore Street, which straddles Crest Hill and Joliet.

Jaudon, who’s been in jail since April 17, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

“This case remains open and Joliet police detectives will continue to investigate to hold all the persons involved accountable,” said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English, in a statement.

Windows and door damaged by gunfire at Envisions Salon Suites on Theodore Street. This business is in a plaza across the street from Merichka' s Restaurant also on Theodore Street in Crest Hill. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Dylan Debolt, 19, of Plainfield, was apprehended last Friday in Georgia after a Crest Hill police investigation identified him as a suspect in the April 2 shooting as well.

Debolt faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Debolt awaits extradition to Will County.

No injuries were reported in the shooting but the windows of Merichka’s in Crest Hill and two businesses on the Joliet side of the street were struck by gunfire. Those businesses were the Ascendant Iron gym and Envisions Salon Suites.